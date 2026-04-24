Invest Securities maintains Buy rating on Voltalia, confirms price target

Jacques Meaudre Published on 04/24/2026 at 04:19 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Invest Securities is maintaining its Buy recommendation on the stock and leaving its price target unchanged at 11.2 euros.



Energy Sales revenue came in below the analyst's expectations, weighed down by lower wind power production in Brazil.



Invest Securities also notes that the price effect has turned positive for the first time in a year, while the improvement in curtailment is significant. 'It stands at 9% of production compared to 17% in Q4 25 and well below our expectation of 15%, thanks to the implementation of a new mechanism by the grid operator at the end of January,' Invest Securities stated.



'Management highlighted ongoing discussions with authorities aimed at further regulating these mechanisms, allowing for a confident outlook with expectations of a significant reduction in curtailment across the majority of assets in Northeast Brazil,' the research firm added.