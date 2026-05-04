Invest Securities reiterates Buy rating on Capgemini following trading update

Invest Securities has reaffirmed its 'buy' rating and price target of 200 EUR on Capgemini, reviewing the IT services group's quarterly update, which the broker believes confirms an organic recovery.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/04/2026 at 03:22 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

'While the improvement compared to Q4 2025 is less pronounced than that of some of its peers, the Q1 2026 performance is solid (+4.5% LFL) and reflects a gradual recovery in demand, driven by transformative projects to integrate AI at scale for clients,' the analyst noted.



'The 2026 guidance, reiterated on Thursday, is well-supported and may even appear conservative given the expected continuation of solid momentum in Q2 2026,' he continued, leaving his 2026-28 estimates unchanged.



Further justifying its 'buy' stance by an excessively low valuation and the gradual recovery in momentum, the research house hopes that the CMD (Capital Markets Day) on May 27 will 'help reassure the market that AI represents an opportunity (much as offshore was in its time) for a player like Capgemini.'