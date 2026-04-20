Invest Securities reiterates rating on SCBSM following "Saint Frères" building acquisition

Invest Securities maintains its Buy rating on the stock with a price target of 11.3 EUR following the announcement of a new acquisition.

Jacques Meaudre Published on 04/20/2026 at 04:48 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

SCBSM has acquired 34-36 rue du Louvre, an 8,200 sqm building, for approximately 113m EUR (13,800 EUR/sqm).





The analyst considers the price to be moderate given the quality of the asset. The immediate yield, around 4.6%, could be enhanced through a value-add program according to Invest Securities.





The analyst believes that with this new address in its preferred geography (Bourse-Opéra-Madeleine), SCBSM might agree to divest Parisian assets located outside this area.





"The impact on the quality of the portfolio, which now exceeds 550m EUR with 95% located in the CBD, is significant. The impact on our previous recurring net income estimates, given the upward revision of our disposal assumptions, is less pronounced," the analyst noted.