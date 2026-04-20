SCBSM has acquired 34-36 rue du Louvre, an 8,200 sqm building, for approximately 113m EUR (13,800 EUR/sqm).
The analyst considers the price to be moderate given the quality of the asset. The immediate yield, around 4.6%, could be enhanced through a value-add program according to Invest Securities.
The analyst believes that with this new address in its preferred geography (Bourse-Opéra-Madeleine), SCBSM might agree to divest Parisian assets located outside this area.
"The impact on the quality of the portfolio, which now exceeds 550m EUR with 95% located in the CBD, is significant. The impact on our previous recurring net income estimates, given the upward revision of our disposal assumptions, is less pronounced," the analyst noted.
Invest Securities reiterates rating on SCBSM following "Saint Frères" building acquisition
Invest Securities maintains its Buy rating on the stock with a price target of 11.3 EUR following the announcement of a new acquisition.
Published on 04/20/2026 at 04:48 am EDT
- Translated by Marketscreener
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