Invibes Advertising retreats in the first quarter

The advanced digital advertising technology company reported revenue of EUR 3.9 million for the first quarter of 2026, a 25% decline, amid an advertising market still characterized by advertiser caution.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 05/13/2026 at 12:08 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

At the same time, the group is continuing to develop Fusion, its proprietary generative AI platform, with the addition of new personalized advertising formats and increased campaign automation. Invibes also plans to launch an initial operational version of Fusion dedicated to Connected TV in the summer of 2026, which is currently in the integration phase with media broadcasters.



The group also announced a change in its governance: Kris Vlaemynck becomes Chairman of the Board of Directors, while Nicolas Pollet takes on the role of Managing Director. Both executives nevertheless retain their roles as co-CEOs.



Finally, Invibes indicated that non-recurring charges for the 2025 financial year were ultimately reduced to EUR 231k, compared with the EUR 765k announced in March, mechanically improving the operating result and net income published in the annual report by EUR 0.5 million.



The group will publish its first-half 2026 revenue on July 28, after the market close.