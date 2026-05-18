Ipsen mandates investment services provider for share buybacks

Ipsen has announced that it has granted an investment services provider (ISP) a mandate to repurchase a maximum of 350,000 shares, representing approximately 0.42% of its share capital, over a maximum period of six months.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/18/2026 at 02:04 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The pharmaceutical company specified that the shares repurchased will be primarily allocated to cover its free share grant plan for employees and its new employee share ownership plan.



As a reminder, this operation is part of the authorization granted by the Combined General Shareholders' Meeting held on May 13.



Furthermore, Ipsen also presented this morning the latest results from a Phase II study on corabotase, its first-in-class recombinant neuro-inhibitor (RNI), for the treatment of moderate to severe glabellar lines.



According to the company, corabotase demonstrated a prolonged duration of effect in this study, with a peak effect statistically superior to that of the placebo, and consistently high satisfaction levels among treated patients.