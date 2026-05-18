Ipsen mandates investment services provider for share buybacks
Ipsen has announced that it has granted an investment services provider (ISP) a mandate to repurchase a maximum of 350,000 shares, representing approximately 0.42% of its share capital, over a maximum period of six months.
The pharmaceutical company specified that the shares repurchased will be primarily allocated to cover its free share grant plan for employees and its new employee share ownership plan.
As a reminder, this operation is part of the authorization granted by the Combined General Shareholders' Meeting held on May 13.
Furthermore, Ipsen also presented this morning the latest results from a Phase II study on corabotase, its first-in-class recombinant neuro-inhibitor (RNI), for the treatment of moderate to severe glabellar lines.
According to the company, corabotase demonstrated a prolonged duration of effect in this study, with a peak effect statistically superior to that of the placebo, and consistently high satisfaction levels among treated patients.
Ipsen specialises in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of specialty medicines. Net sales by therapeutic area break down as follows:
- oncology (69.2%);
- neuroscience (20.3%);
- rare diseases (10.5%).
At the end of 2025, the group had 7 research and development centers located in France (2), the United Kingdom (2), China (2) and Ireland, and 5 manufacturing sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (8%), Europe (31.7%), the United States (32.9%), North America (2.2%) and other (25.2%).
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