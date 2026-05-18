The pharmaceutical company specified that the shares repurchased will be primarily allocated to cover its free share grant plan for employees and its new employee share ownership plan.

As a reminder, this operation is part of the authorization granted by the Combined General Shareholders' Meeting held on May 13.

Furthermore, Ipsen also presented this morning the latest results from a Phase II study on corabotase, its first-in-class recombinant neuro-inhibitor (RNI), for the treatment of moderate to severe glabellar lines.

According to the company, corabotase demonstrated a prolonged duration of effect in this study, with a peak effect statistically superior to that of the placebo, and consistently high satisfaction levels among treated patients.