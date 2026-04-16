Ipsos hampered by currency headwinds in the first quarter
Despite a mechanical decline in revenue during the first quarter, the market research giant maintained its full-year targets, buoyed by solid commercial momentum and the launch of its "Horizons" strategic plan.
Ipsos reported revenue of 554.9 million euros for the first quarter of 2026, representing a total decline of 2.4%. This retreat is almost exclusively attributable to currency headwinds: the appreciation of the euro (notably against the dollar) weighed on activity by -5.4%. Excluding foreign exchange effects, the group's growth would have been positive at 3%.
Order book masks organic decline
Organic growth stood at -1.4%, a figure that does not, however, reflect underlying commercial vigor. Ipsos explained that its order book grew by 1% organically, driven by a particularly dynamic month of March. This time lag between order intake and accounting recognition leaves management confident for the coming months.
Several engines are supporting this recovery: the return of Public Affairs after several sluggish years, and rebounding demand in the United States and France. Resilience in China is also evident, where the market is showing signs of improvement, boosted by the rapid integration of artificial intelligence. Finally, digital success continues with the "Do It Yourself" platform Ipsos.Digital, which recorded double-digit growth.
Geographic and strategic contrasts
The EMEA region outperformed with growth of 5.3%, supported by the integration of The BVA Family, despite the deconsolidation of the Russian subsidiary on January 1st. Conversely, the Americas fell by 4.1% organically, although the order book there returned to positive territory at the end of March. The Middle East remains under surveillance due to geopolitical tensions, though without impacting global forecasts.
2026 ambitions confirmed
On the strength of these indicators, Ipsos reiterated its objectives for the 2026 financial year, the first year of its Horizons plan. It targets organic growth of between 2% and 3%, and an operating margin stable compared to 2025 (despite the dilutive effects of the BVA acquisition and the withdrawal from Russia). The group is now betting on the acceleration of its technological services (Globally Managed Services) and on AI to convert this commercial momentum into profitable growth starting next quarter.
Ipsos is one of the world's leading market research companies. Net sales break down by type of customer as follows:
- consumers (49.2%): dissemination of barometric studies (to monitor changes in brand awareness and image), studies to measure the effectiveness of advertising campaigns, market studies, etc. The group also provides media research (including positioning research and audience measurement research for the press, TV, radio and Internet);
- clients and employees (20.7%): including the development of recruitment site studies, employee engagement measures, quality measurement, customer satisfaction and retention;
- physicians and patients (15.2%): development of case studies of the physician network, customer segmentation and targeting, market evaluation, sales force effectiveness, patient flow and satisfaction, etc.;
- citizens (14.9%): dissemination of studies of public opinion trends, studies of changes in lifestyles, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (45.6%), Americas (37.6%) and Asia/Pacific (16.8%).
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