A temporary ten-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, announced by Donald Trump, offers a prospect of de-escalation in a region marked by high tensions, with the stated objective of reviving diplomatic dialogue between the two nations.

The agreement, negotiated in Washington, is set to take effect at 5:00 p.m. ET, according to the US President. Donald Trump indicated his intention to soon invite Benjamin Netanyahu and Joseph Aoun to the White House to initiate the first direct talks between Israel and Lebanon since 1983. He cited "excellent" exchanges with both leaders and expressed his conviction that the conditions for a swift peace could be met, despite a still volatile regional context.



This truce comes as Middle East tensions remain acute, particularly following the conflict launched on February 28 involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. Recent Israeli strikes in Lebanon have reignited criticism from Tehran, which denounced a violation of a previous ceasefire. Despite the breakdown in talks between Washington and Iran, the White House continues to maintain a degree of optimism regarding a diplomatic resolution.



The United States intends to play a central role in consolidating this agreement. Donald Trump has tasked several officials, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, with continuing the diplomatic efforts. If this truce is upheld, it could represent a step toward a lasting de-escalation in a region facing persistent instability.