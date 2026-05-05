When a trading session ends with Casino up 44% and Soitec up 21%, something unusual is afoot in the world of finance. The week has got off to a poor start for the Stoxx Europe 600, down 1%. In the United States, the S&P 500 limited its losses to 0.4%, thanks to a technology segment that remains reluctant to fall. Appetite for AI continues to outweigh the geopolitical crisis, as I have written roughly 71 times in recent weeks. America has Palantir, France has Casino, Guichard-Perrachon. We will come back to that after a detour via Hormuz, but a brief one, to avoid being blown apart by a drone, a mine, a surface-to-sea missile, a ramming, a torpedo, or whatever else.
The United States and Iran appear to be continuing discussions aimed at resolving the crisis. That has not prevented a few verbal skirmishes. Iran’s foreign minister advised his adversaries to “beware of being dragged once again into a quagmire by ill-intentioned actors”. The President of the United States warned that Iran would be “wiped off the face of the Earth” in the event of an attack on US vessels patrolling to escort merchant ships and tankers through the Strait of Hormuz. A few shots have been exchanged, resounding successes proclaimed, and talks have continued to be described as ongoing. Brent crude has nonetheless climbed back to USD 113 per barrel, some 85% higher than at the start of the year. Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz appears to have picked up slightly. Scott Bessent, the US Treasury Secretary, has reiterated his call for America’s traditional allies and China to help secure the area.
Speaking of China, Donald Trump says he is “looking forward” to meeting his favourite adversary Xi Jinping. The two men are due to meet in Beijing on 14 and 15 May. The objective, according to several senior US officials, is to preserve stability in the relationship. In practice, that means walking a narrow ridge between short-term economic interests that converge and deeper geopolitical interests that diverge sharply. All of this against a backdrop of intense rivalry over AI supremacy, of which both leaders are fully aware.
The latest earnings release in the sector comes from Palantir, the dark horse of AI deployment. The US group is a standard-setter in organisational transformation through artificial intelligence. Its quarterly results, released after the close on Wall Street last night, beat expectations and guidance was duly raised. But with the company trading at 116 times this year’s expected earnings and 89 times next year’s, it takes more to satisfy investors. The stock slipped 2.7% in after-hours trading. The appeal of the name remains intact, however, as with anything linked to AI. Micron gained a further 6% yesterday, doubling since 1 January and rising sixfold over a year. Memory chips are the current bottleneck in the technology stack. Micron has thus moved from an average operating margin of 16.3% between 2016 and 2025 to an expected level of around 65% between 2026 and 2028. Another wave of earnings is due today, particularly in European financials. This evening, AMD will lead the charge for technology releases on Wall Street.
The macroeconomic calendar is equally busy. The Reserve Bank of Australia raised rates for the third consecutive time as Europe was waking, taking them to 4.35%. The move was expected. It reflects a resurgence of inflation fears driven by the surge in oil prices. That concern is also visible in US bond yields, which are rising again. The 30-year is back at 5%. A raft of indicators is due in the United States this afternoon, including the JOLTs job openings report, the ISM services index and two speeches from central bankers.
In Asia-Pacific, Japan remains on holiday for Golden Week, joined by South Korea. Hong Kong is down 1.3%, India 0.7% and Australia 0.4%. Taiwan and its semiconductor sector are managing to hold steady. Leading indicators in Europe are pointing lower, although US futures are slightly in positive territory.
- GBP / USD: US$1.35
- Gold: US$4,545.82
- Crude Oil (BRENT): US$113.42
- United States 10 years: 4.44%
- BITCOIN: US$80,920.7
In corporate news:
- HSBC reported a slight decline in Q1 2026 pre-tax profit to $9.38 billion, citing higher credit losses and macroeconomic uncertainties, while maintaining its annual financial targets.
- Vodafone announced a £4.3 billion deal to acquire full ownership of VodafoneThree, valuing the joint venture at £13.85 billion, with completion expected in the second half of 2026.
- Whitbread reported flat FY26 adjusted pre-tax profit at £483 million and announced a new five-year plan focusing on restructuring and capital allocation to drive future growth.
- NatWest posted a Q1 2026 net profit of £1.4 billion, 7% above expectations, and upgraded its revenue guidance for the year to the top end of the £17.2bn-£17.6bn range.
- Fervo Energy aims for a $6.5 billion valuation in its U.S. IPO, leveraging demand for advanced geothermal energy amid growing electricity needs.
- OCBC agreed to acquire HSBC's wealth and retail banking business in Indonesia, adding SG$6.6 billion in assets under management, with completion expected in Q2 2027.
- UniCredit posted EUR 3.2bn in net profit for Q1.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev delivered modest organic volume growth in Q1.
- Rheinmetall reported Q1 revenue of EUR 1.938bn, up 7.7%.
- Banco de Sabadell confirmed its 2026 targets.
- A Swiss parliamentary commission will continue its deliberations in August on UBS capital requirements.
- Shell is lobbying the EU over green hydrogen sustainability standards, according to the FT.
- Theon is to acquire an 80% stake in Merio.
- Uber and Ahold Delhaize are strengthening their partnership to expand on-demand grocery delivery.
- CSG has expressed strong disagreement with the conclusions of the Hunterbrook report.
- OC Oerlikon has issued CHF 200m in senior bonds.
- Today’s main releases include HSBC, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Ferrari, Novonesis, BioNTech, Geberit, Banco BPM, Raiffeisen Bank, Covestro and Logitech.
- eBay will “carefully consider” GameStop’s offer. Separately, Michael Burry has exited his entire position in GameStop following the announcement of the agreement with eBay.
- Amazon is launching its own logistics offering, competing with established sector players.
- Apple is considering tapping Intel and Samsung to manufacture its chips in the United States, according to Bloomberg.
- Anthropic and Fidelity National Information Services are developing an AI agent to help banks combat financial crime.
- Google has announced new Chrome Enterprise integrations for the healthcare sector.
- Gap has announced the death of its co-founder Doris Fisher.
- Today’s main releases include AMD, Arista Networks, Shopify, Pfizer, Duke Energy, KKR & Co, Emerson Electric, Marathon Petroleum, Energy Transfer, Lumentum Holdings, TransDigm Group and Strategy…
See more news from UK listed companies here
Analyst Recommendations:
- London Stock Exchange Group Plc: Oddo BHF maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from GBP 119 to GBP 125.
- The Weir Group Plc: BNP Paribas maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from GBX 3500 to GBX 3200.
- Anglo American Plc: BNP Paribas maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from GBX 4200 to GBX 4300.
- Glencore Plc: BNP Paribas maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from GBX 600 to GBX 640.
- Intertek Group Plc: RBC Capital upgrades to outperform from sector perform with a price target raised from GBX 4475 to GBX 5850.
- Pearson Plc: Barclays maintains its equalweight recommendation and raises the target price from GBP 10.40 to GBP 11.30.
- Bridgepoint Group Plc: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from GBX 360 to GBX 330.
- Icg Plc: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from GBX 2800 to GBX 2600.
- Whitbread Plc: UBS maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from GBX 3575 to GBX 2975.
- Berkeley Group Holdings Plc: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from GBX 4598 to GBX 4531.
- Haleon Plc: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from GBX 450 to GBX 400.
- Standard Chartered Plc: UBS maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from HKD 221.90 to HKD 227.40.
- Stmicroelectronics N.v.: Oddo BHF maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from EUR 50 to EUR 58.
- L'oréal: BNP Paribas upgrades to neutral from underperform with a price target raised from EUR 350 to EUR 414.
- Bureau Veritas Sa: RBC Capital upgrades to sector perform from underperform and reduces the target price from EUR 26.50 to EUR 26.
- Adidas: RBC Capital maintains its sector perform recommendation and raises the target price from EUR 160 to EUR 170.
- Getlink Se: Mediobanca maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from EUR 18.30 to EUR 19.
- Enel S.p.a.: RBC Capital maintains its underperform recommendation and raises the target price from EUR 8 to EUR 8.80.
- Iberdrola, S.a.: RBC Capital maintains its sector perform recommendation and raises the target price from EUR 17 to EUR 20.