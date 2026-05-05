The resumption of sabre-rattling between the United States and Iran, punctuated by a few exchanges of fire, has pushed oil prices higher and ratcheted up tension across financial markets. Europe has borne the brunt, all the more so as the White House has threatened to reinstate 25% tariffs on automotive imports from the old continent. The central scenario still revolves around the price of black gold and the allure of AI.

When a trading session ends with Casino up 44% and Soitec up 21%, something unusual is afoot in the world of finance. The week has got off to a poor start for the Stoxx Europe 600, down 1%. In the United States, the S&P 500 limited its losses to 0.4%, thanks to a technology segment that remains reluctant to fall. Appetite for AI continues to outweigh the geopolitical crisis, as I have written roughly 71 times in recent weeks. America has Palantir, France has Casino, Guichard-Perrachon. We will come back to that after a detour via Hormuz, but a brief one, to avoid being blown apart by a drone, a mine, a surface-to-sea missile, a ramming, a torpedo, or whatever else.

The United States and Iran appear to be continuing discussions aimed at resolving the crisis. That has not prevented a few verbal skirmishes. Iran’s foreign minister advised his adversaries to “beware of being dragged once again into a quagmire by ill-intentioned actors”. The President of the United States warned that Iran would be “wiped off the face of the Earth” in the event of an attack on US vessels patrolling to escort merchant ships and tankers through the Strait of Hormuz. A few shots have been exchanged, resounding successes proclaimed, and talks have continued to be described as ongoing. Brent crude has nonetheless climbed back to USD 113 per barrel, some 85% higher than at the start of the year. Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz appears to have picked up slightly. Scott Bessent, the US Treasury Secretary, has reiterated his call for America’s traditional allies and China to help secure the area.

Speaking of China, Donald Trump says he is “looking forward” to meeting his favourite adversary Xi Jinping. The two men are due to meet in Beijing on 14 and 15 May. The objective, according to several senior US officials, is to preserve stability in the relationship. In practice, that means walking a narrow ridge between short-term economic interests that converge and deeper geopolitical interests that diverge sharply. All of this against a backdrop of intense rivalry over AI supremacy, of which both leaders are fully aware.

The latest earnings release in the sector comes from Palantir, the dark horse of AI deployment. The US group is a standard-setter in organisational transformation through artificial intelligence. Its quarterly results, released after the close on Wall Street last night, beat expectations and guidance was duly raised. But with the company trading at 116 times this year’s expected earnings and 89 times next year’s, it takes more to satisfy investors. The stock slipped 2.7% in after-hours trading. The appeal of the name remains intact, however, as with anything linked to AI. Micron gained a further 6% yesterday, doubling since 1 January and rising sixfold over a year. Memory chips are the current bottleneck in the technology stack. Micron has thus moved from an average operating margin of 16.3% between 2016 and 2025 to an expected level of around 65% between 2026 and 2028. Another wave of earnings is due today, particularly in European financials. This evening, AMD will lead the charge for technology releases on Wall Street.

The macroeconomic calendar is equally busy. The Reserve Bank of Australia raised rates for the third consecutive time as Europe was waking, taking them to 4.35%. The move was expected. It reflects a resurgence of inflation fears driven by the surge in oil prices. That concern is also visible in US bond yields, which are rising again. The 30-year is back at 5%. A raft of indicators is due in the United States this afternoon, including the JOLTs job openings report, the ISM services index and two speeches from central bankers.

In Asia-Pacific, Japan remains on holiday for Golden Week, joined by South Korea. Hong Kong is down 1.3%, India 0.7% and Australia 0.4%. Taiwan and its semiconductor sector are managing to hold steady. Leading indicators in Europe are pointing lower, although US futures are slightly in positive territory.

See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.35

: US$1.35 Gold : US$4,545.82

: US$4,545.82 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$113.42

: US$113.42 United States 10 years : 4.44%

: 4.44% BITCOIN: US$80,920.7

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