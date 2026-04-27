J.P. Morgan raises price target on STMicroelectronics, remains Neutral

J.P. Morgan raised its price target on STMicroelectronics on Monday from 38 to 48 euros following the chipmaker's solid first-quarter performance. However, the bank maintained its 'Neutral' rating on the stock, pending an improvement in margins, which it views as a prerequisite for any meaningful re-rating of the share price.

Sebastien Foll Published on 04/27/2026 at 05:37 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The U.S. investment bank noted that the semiconductor designer delivered sustained growth momentum over the first three months of the year, driven by both favorable cyclical factors and the development of new growth drivers.



On the cyclical front, the group is benefiting from a marked improvement in its microcontroller (MCU) business, the core of its industrial portfolio. As the sector's inventory correction phase nears its end, the path is clearing for a significant recovery in 2026, with growth in this segment expected to reach approximately 30% this year.



However, the New York-based firm highlighted that the most notable performance came from the communications equipment and computer peripherals segments. Growth there could reach 60% year-on-year, fueled by new optical contracts with players such as AWS, the ramp-up of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, and increasing demand related to AI applications.



While J.P. Morgan noted slight market share losses at Apple, as not all future iPhone models will integrate its components, this impact is considered limited given the global recovery and the diversification of the company's end markets.



Margin recovery remains a central challenge.



The financial institution also pointed out that STMicroelectronics recorded a gross margin of 34.1% in the first quarter, slightly above the midpoint of its annual target (33.7%), demonstrating that the group remains on a trajectory of gradual profitability improvement.



According to its analysts, returning to the margin levels seen during the previous cycle will depend on three key factors: the completion of the restructuring program, a shift in the product mix toward higher-end technologies, and the group's ability to maintain strong pricing power.



While the first two elements are expected to materialize by the end of 2027, the bank warns that pricing trends remain more uncertain and could be less favorable than during the 2020-2022 cycle.



From a valuation perspective, J.P. Morgan believes STMicroelectronics shares should continue to trade at a discount to its peers due to the high cyclicality of its earnings. Historically, the stock trades at around 16 times earnings, compared to 19 to 20 times for major sector players, the institution concluded.