J.P. Morgan raises price target on STMicroelectronics, remains Neutral
J.P. Morgan raised its price target on STMicroelectronics on Monday from 38 to 48 euros following the chipmaker's solid first-quarter performance. However, the bank maintained its 'Neutral' rating on the stock, pending an improvement in margins, which it views as a prerequisite for any meaningful re-rating of the share price.
The U.S. investment bank noted that the semiconductor designer delivered sustained growth momentum over the first three months of the year, driven by both favorable cyclical factors and the development of new growth drivers.
On the cyclical front, the group is benefiting from a marked improvement in its microcontroller (MCU) business, the core of its industrial portfolio. As the sector's inventory correction phase nears its end, the path is clearing for a significant recovery in 2026, with growth in this segment expected to reach approximately 30% this year.
However, the New York-based firm highlighted that the most notable performance came from the communications equipment and computer peripherals segments. Growth there could reach 60% year-on-year, fueled by new optical contracts with players such as AWS, the ramp-up of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, and increasing demand related to AI applications.
While J.P. Morgan noted slight market share losses at Apple, as not all future iPhone models will integrate its components, this impact is considered limited given the global recovery and the diversification of the company's end markets.
Margin recovery remains a central challenge.
The financial institution also pointed out that STMicroelectronics recorded a gross margin of 34.1% in the first quarter, slightly above the midpoint of its annual target (33.7%), demonstrating that the group remains on a trajectory of gradual profitability improvement.
According to its analysts, returning to the margin levels seen during the previous cycle will depend on three key factors: the completion of the restructuring program, a shift in the product mix toward higher-end technologies, and the group's ability to maintain strong pricing power.
While the first two elements are expected to materialize by the end of 2027, the bank warns that pricing trends remain more uncertain and could be less favorable than during the 2020-2022 cycle.
From a valuation perspective, J.P. Morgan believes STMicroelectronics shares should continue to trade at a discount to its peers due to the high cyclicality of its earnings. Historically, the stock trades at around 16 times earnings, compared to 19 to 20 times for major sector players, the institution concluded.
With over 48,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain in state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, STMicroelectronics N.V. is an integrated device manufacturer, working with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. The Group's technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of cloud-connected autonomous things.
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.