Jacques Bogart: Revenue decline and net loss in 2025
The perfumer reported a sharp downturn in its 2025 results, weighed down by a deteriorating consumer environment and unfavorable international trade measures. Revenue fell to EUR 264.1m (-8.5%) and profitability contracted significantly, with EBITDA dropping to EUR 27.3m and a net loss of EUR 22.6m.
In response to this downturn, the group has initiated a major restructuring, marked by store closures in Europe and headcount reductions, in order to adjust its cost base. These efforts will continue into 2026, notably through a redundancy plan (PSE) in France within the retail division.
At the same time, Bogart is more confident regarding its fragrance and cosmetics division, where it anticipates a return to growth as early as 2026, supported by new launches and the resumption of commercial relations with the United States.
Despite persistent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, the group currently considers their impact to be limited, thanks to the diversification of its operations.
Since the beginning of the year, the stock has plummeted 26% on the stock market.
Jacques Bogart SA specialises in the creation, manufacture and marketing of luxury perfumes and cosmetics. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- Beauty Retail (90.9%): activity ensured through directly-operated perfume chains;
- Fragrances & Cosmetics (9%): sale of fragrances (Bogart, Ted Lapidus, Carven and Néo Cologne own brands and Chevignon licensed brand) and cosmetics (Méthode Jeanne Piaubert, Stendhal, April, Close own brands and Cousin.es licensed brand) ;
- other (0.1%).
With a unique position as manufacturer-distributor in the market, the Group ensures the presence of its brands in over 90 countries, and has a network of 442 directly-owned stores located in France (44), Belgium (172), Germany (92), Slovakia (69), Israel (44), Luxembourg (19), and Dubai (2).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: : France (14.3%), Belgium (51.2%), Allemagne (10.9%), Europe (9.7%), Israel (13.2%) and Moyen Orient (0.7%).