In response to this downturn, the group has initiated a major restructuring, marked by store closures in Europe and headcount reductions, in order to adjust its cost base. These efforts will continue into 2026, notably through a redundancy plan (PSE) in France within the retail division.

At the same time, Bogart is more confident regarding its fragrance and cosmetics division, where it anticipates a return to growth as early as 2026, supported by new launches and the resumption of commercial relations with the United States.

Despite persistent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, the group currently considers their impact to be limited, thanks to the diversification of its operations.

Since the beginning of the year, the stock has plummeted 26% on the stock market.