Jacques Bogart: Revenue decline and net loss in 2025

The perfumer reported a sharp downturn in its 2025 results, weighed down by a deteriorating consumer environment and unfavorable international trade measures. Revenue fell to EUR 264.1m (-8.5%) and profitability contracted significantly, with EBITDA dropping to EUR 27.3m and a net loss of EUR 22.6m.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 04/29/2026 at 04:11 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In response to this downturn, the group has initiated a major restructuring, marked by store closures in Europe and headcount reductions, in order to adjust its cost base. These efforts will continue into 2026, notably through a redundancy plan (PSE) in France within the retail division.



At the same time, Bogart is more confident regarding its fragrance and cosmetics division, where it anticipates a return to growth as early as 2026, supported by new launches and the resumption of commercial relations with the United States.



Despite persistent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, the group currently considers their impact to be limited, thanks to the diversification of its operations.



Since the beginning of the year, the stock has plummeted 26% on the stock market.