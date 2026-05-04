JCDecaux completes second stake reduction in APG|SGA

JCDecaux has announced the completion, on April 30, of the sale of 325,519 APG|SGA shares to NZZ, representing 10.85% of the company's share capital. The move follows the agreement announced on December 12 by the world leader in outdoor advertising.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/04/2026 at 02:04 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Following this transaction, JCDecaux will hold approximately 5.6% of APG|SGA's capital and will retain a seat on the Board of Directors. The deal generated a payment of CHF 71.6 million, or approximately EUR 79 million before transaction costs.



This operation follows an initial disposal of a 13.56% stake in APG|SGA, which was finalized on May 30, 2024. In total, these two transactions have generated payments to JCDecaux amounting to CHF 161.2 million, or approximately EUR 169 million before transaction costs.