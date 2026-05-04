Following this transaction, JCDecaux will hold approximately 5.6% of APG|SGA's capital and will retain a seat on the Board of Directors. The deal generated a payment of CHF 71.6 million, or approximately EUR 79 million before transaction costs.

This operation follows an initial disposal of a 13.56% stake in APG|SGA, which was finalized on May 30, 2024. In total, these two transactions have generated payments to JCDecaux amounting to CHF 161.2 million, or approximately EUR 169 million before transaction costs.