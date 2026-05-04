JCDecaux completes second stake reduction in APG|SGA
JCDecaux has announced the completion, on April 30, of the sale of 325,519 APG|SGA shares to NZZ, representing 10.85% of the company's share capital. The move follows the agreement announced on December 12 by the world leader in outdoor advertising.
Following this transaction, JCDecaux will hold approximately 5.6% of APG|SGA's capital and will retain a seat on the Board of Directors. The deal generated a payment of CHF 71.6 million, or approximately EUR 79 million before transaction costs.
This operation follows an initial disposal of a 13.56% stake in APG|SGA, which was finalized on May 30, 2024. In total, these two transactions have generated payments to JCDecaux amounting to CHF 161.2 million, or approximately EUR 169 million before transaction costs.
JCDECAUX SE is No. 1 in the world for outdoor communication. Net sales break down by type of surface as follows:
- urban furniture (50.7%; No. 1 worldwide): sales of advertising space in malls and on urban furniture bus shelters, automated public toilets, newspaper kiosks, signboards, etc.; 636,625 advertising surfaces marketed at the end of 2025), sale, leasing, and maintenance of urban furnishings. The group is also No. 1 worldwide for self-service bicycle rentals;
- transportation vehicles and terminals (35.8%; No. 1 worldwide): sales of advertising space in 154 airports, on and in buses, subways, trains, tramways, train stations, and transit terminals. At the end of 2025, the group sold 374,718 advertising surfaces;
- traditional and lighted billboards (13.5%; No. 1 in Europe): 94,562 advertising surfaces marketed.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (16.7%), the United Kingdom (10.6%), Europe (30.1%), Asia-Pacific (20.5%), North America (8%) and other (14.1%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.