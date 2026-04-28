Jefferies applauds divestment of Forvia's Interiors business

Forvia is retreating sharply on the Paris Bourse (-2.44% to 9.922 euros), having held its ground the previous day (closing up 0.10%) following the announcement of the sale of its Interiors division.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 04/28/2026 at 09:33 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

On Monday, the automotive supplier announced it had reached an agreement for Apollo to acquire its Interiors business, based on an enterprise value of 1.82 billion euros.



According to Jefferies, this divestment will foster a simpler, higher-quality, and more cash-generative group while accelerating deleveraging.

Analysts detailed that the transaction should allow Forvia to focus more on strategic growth areas, particularly Electronics, where strong momentum is supporting medium-term targets.



Furthermore, they continue to appreciate the shift in the group's strategic direction, specifically the emphasis on competitiveness over scale. The sale is a major milestone that creates a higher-quality group while moving away from the debt narrative that has dominated the stock's performance in recent years. Another positive point noted by analysts is that the deal was struck at a valuation significantly higher than the 1.15 billion euros they had anticipated prior to the Capital Markets Day.



To reflect the deleveraging, the price target is raised from 16.35 to 17 euros, while the Buy rating is maintained.