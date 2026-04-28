On Monday, the automotive supplier announced it had reached an agreement for Apollo to acquire its Interiors business, based on an enterprise value of 1.82 billion euros.
According to Jefferies, this divestment will foster a simpler, higher-quality, and more cash-generative group while accelerating deleveraging. Analysts detailed that the transaction should allow Forvia to focus more on strategic growth areas, particularly Electronics, where strong momentum is supporting medium-term targets.
Furthermore, they continue to appreciate the shift in the group's strategic direction, specifically the emphasis on competitiveness over scale. The sale is a major milestone that creates a higher-quality group while moving away from the debt narrative that has dominated the stock's performance in recent years. Another positive point noted by analysts is that the deal was struck at a valuation significantly higher than the 1.15 billion euros they had anticipated prior to the Capital Markets Day.
To reflect the deleveraging, the price target is raised from 16.35 to 17 euros, while the Buy rating is maintained.
FORVIA SE is one of the world leaders in designing, manufacturing, and marketing automotive equipment. Net sales break down by product family as follows:
- seats (31.2%; No. 1 worldwide);
- interior car parts (18.4%; 1 worldwide): dashboards and instrument panels (No. 1 worldwide), doors and door panels, and acoustic modules;
- audiovisual and multimedia equipment (17.5%): car radios, multimedia devices, navigation systems, automatic guiding systems, location systems, safety assistance systems with CDD captor cameras, wireless communication, monitors, etc.;
- exhaust systems (15.3%; No. 1 worldwide);
- lighting equipment (13.9%);
- other (3.7%).
At the end of 2025, the group had 246 production sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (6.2%), Germany (10.2%), Europe (30.2%), China (19.8%), Asia (6.4%), Americas (26%), Middle East and Africa (1.2%).
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