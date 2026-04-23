Jefferies maintains Buy rating on Gecina following quarterly results

Jacques Meaudre Published on 04/23/2026 at 05:11 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Jefferies is maintaining its Buy recommendation on the stock with a price target of 110 EUR following the release of first-quarter figures.



Jefferies points out that like-for-like gross rental income (LFL GRI) growth slowed to +2.3% in the first quarter, with offices posting a +1.5% increase.



'The occupancy rate decreased slightly to 93.5%. However, rental reversion remains strong at +18% (+28% in the Central Business District) and approximately 10% above market rents,' the analyst notes.



Jefferies also notes that the FY2024 guidance has been confirmed, with recurrent net income per share expected between 6.70 EUR and 6.75 EUR.