Jefferies maintains Buy rating on Pernod Ricard, hails potential India IPO
Jefferies reiterated its Buy recommendation on Pernod Ricard on Tuesday, with a price target of 185 euros implying a 41% upside potential, following Bloomberg reports that the French spirits group has begun preparations for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) of its Indian subsidiary.
In a research note, the U.S. broker highlights that the Indian market is critical for the group, accounting for approximately 1.2 billion euros in annual sales (13% of total revenue) and recurring operating profit (EBITDA) of around 300 million euros.
Based on current sector multiples in India (40x EBITDA), the entity could be valued at 12 billion euros, according to the broker's calculations. Jefferies estimates that floating a 20% stake could therefore raise 2.5 billion euros.
Enhanced financial firepower
According to Jefferies, such a move would bolster Pernod Ricard's financial firepower ahead of a potential tie-up with U.S.-based Brown-Forman.
From the broker's perspective, the IPO would boost the share price by highlighting the intrinsic value of the group's other assets, which are currently undervalued, and would allow the company to reach its deleveraging targets by 2027 instead of 2029.
The analyst notes that the primary risk lies in the market potentially perceiving the move as a disposal of the "crown jewel," given that India currently serves as a high-margin growth engine.
Pernod Ricard is the world's No. 1 in the production and marketing of Premium and Prestige spirits and wines. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- spirits and champagnes of strategic international brands (61.3%): Absolut (12.3 million cases sold in 2024/25), Jameson (11.2 million), Ballantine's (9.1 million), Chivas Regal (4.8 million), Ricard (4.2 million), Malibu (4.1 million), Beefeater (3.3 million), Havana Club (3.3 million), Martell (1.9 million), The Glenlivet (1.4 million), Perrier-Jouet (0.3 million) and Royal Salute (0.2 million);
- local strategic brands' spirits (18.4%): Seagram's, Kahlua, Olmeca, Seagram's Gin, Ramazzotti, Imperial, and Pastis 51 brands, etc.;
- speciality brand's craft spirits (7.3%): Italicus, Lillet, Pernod, Suze, Augier, Malfy, Jefferson's, Powers and Redbreast brands, etc.;
- strategic wines (4%): Jacob's Creek, Kenwood, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Church Road, George, St Hugo, Stoneleigh, Ysios and Wyndham brands;
- other (9%).
At the end of June 2025, the group has 94 production sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (28.9%), Americas (28.8%) and other (42.3%).
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