The analyst's estimates have been slightly revised upwards due to lower headcount and average wage costs. Edenred is currently trading at a 12-month forward P/E of 8x, compared to its long-term average of 20x.


Jefferies has conducted a deep dive into Edenred's 2025 accounts. "Key findings include: (1) cost control has become a priority in the face of increasing regulatory headwinds, resulting in a reduction in headcount and average salary; (2) short-term net debt remains high; (3) fuel-related revenues accounted for 8% of operating revenue; and (4) most variable remuneration targets were met," the research firm noted.


"Given the challenges facing revenue, the focus remains on cost optimization and, considering the high level of short-term debt, we believe M&A activity is unlikely," Jefferies added in its report.


Jefferies expects a 10% decline in like-for-like EBITDA to 1.24 billion euros with a 43% margin in 2026 (compared to 1.22 billion euros/-11%/42%), within the "(8)%-(12)%" growth range.