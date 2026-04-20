The analyst's estimates have been slightly revised upwards due to lower headcount and average wage costs. Edenred is currently trading at a 12-month forward P/E of 8x, compared to its long-term average of 20x.
Jefferies has conducted a deep dive into Edenred's 2025 accounts. "Key findings include: (1) cost control has become a priority in the face of increasing regulatory headwinds, resulting in a reduction in headcount and average salary; (2) short-term net debt remains high; (3) fuel-related revenues accounted for 8% of operating revenue; and (4) most variable remuneration targets were met," the research firm noted.
"Given the challenges facing revenue, the focus remains on cost optimization and, considering the high level of short-term debt, we believe M&A activity is unlikely," Jefferies added in its report.
Jefferies expects a 10% decline in like-for-like EBITDA to 1.24 billion euros with a 43% margin in 2026 (compared to 1.22 billion euros/-11%/42%), within the "(8)%-(12)%" growth range.
Edenred SE is a leading digital services and payments platform and the everyday companion for people at work, connecting over 60 million employees and more than 2 million partner merchants in 44 countries via nearly 1 million corporate clients.
Edenred SE offers specific-purpose payment solutions for food (meal benefits), incentives (gift cards, employee engagement platforms), mobility (multi-energy, maintenance, toll, parking and commuter solutions) and corporate payments (virtual cards). These solutions enhance employee well-being and purchasing power, improve companies' attractiveness and efficiency, and vitalize the employment market and the local economy.
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