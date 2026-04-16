Jefferies maintains its Hold rating on the stock with an unchanged price target of 58 euros following the publication of the first-quarter 2025 figures.
In its latest research note, Jefferies observes that like-for-like rental growth slowed across all segments in the first quarter as indexation faded. Occupancy rates edged slightly lower and new space leasing remained pending, weighing on short-term momentum.
However, the analyst highlights that FY2026 guidance was confirmed during the conference call, supported by strong office leasing momentum and improving occupancy, while the hotel sector continues to expand selectively.
As a reminder, the group forecasts a 4% increase in its EPRA adjusted EPS for 2026 compared to the previous year.
According to Jefferies, office leasing activity was dynamic in the first quarter, with 35,100 sqm signed.
Office occupancy rose by 30 basis points quarter-on-quarter to reach 95.4%.
Jefferies also indicates that like-for-like rental income growth slowed sharply to +2.4% year-on-year (compared to +3.4% for FY2025 and +4.9% in Q1 2025).
In the office sector, like-for-like rental growth slowed to +2.1% year-on-year (versus +3.4% for FY2025 and +5.1% for Q1 2025).
In the German residential market, like-for-like rental growth slowed slightly to +3.6% year-on-year (versus +4.8% for FY2025 and Q1 2025).
In the hotel sector, like-for-like rental growth slowed significantly to +1.4% (compared to +1.6% for FY2025 and +4.7% in Q1 2025).
Thanks to its partnering history, its real estate expertise and its European culture, Covivio is inventing today's user experience and designing tomorrow's city.
A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces.
A benchmark in the European real estate market with EUR 23.7 billion in assets, Covivio offers support to companies, hotel brands and territories in their pursuit for attractiveness, transformation and responsible performance.
Its living, dynamic approach opens up exciting project and career prospects for its teams.
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.