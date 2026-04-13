Jefferies trims price target following Sodexo CEO's strategic update

Jacques Meaudre Published on 04/13/2026 at 04:04 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating on the stock but lowers its price target to 50 E (from 55 E) following the release of results and remarks by Thierry Delaporte.



"CEO Thierry Delaporte provided a blunt assessment, highlighting key drivers of underperformance, including underinvestment, execution challenges, and performance culture," Jefferies noted in its research note today.



The analyst emphasizes that the measures being implemented aim to simplify the organization, refocus priorities on growth and clients, and strengthen the performance process.



"The next steps will focus on rolling out strategic priorities, establishing the new organizational structure, and continuing investment."



Jefferies believes the new CEO's assessment is unequivocal, and the initial actions and priorities represent credible first steps.



According to the analyst, the clarification of the strategy during the CEO's next meeting (July 16), followed by a potential stabilization of commercial performance and early signs of improvement in the second half of 2026, would serve as the next catalysts.



"The stock is trading at a P/E of 12.4x for FY2026 and 11.9x for FY2028, reflecting weak earnings due to sluggish revenue, large-scale operations, and significant investments. This P/E is then expected to drop to 9.9x for FY2028. By comparison, the company's historical average valuation is around 13x, while Compass trades at a P/E of 18.6x and 16.8x for FY2026 and FY2027 respectively," Jefferies concluded.