Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating on the stock but lowers its price target to 50 E (from 55 E) following the release of results and remarks by Thierry Delaporte.
"CEO Thierry Delaporte provided a blunt assessment, highlighting key drivers of underperformance, including underinvestment, execution challenges, and performance culture," Jefferies noted in its research note today.
The analyst emphasizes that the measures being implemented aim to simplify the organization, refocus priorities on growth and clients, and strengthen the performance process.
"The next steps will focus on rolling out strategic priorities, establishing the new organizational structure, and continuing investment."
Jefferies believes the new CEO's assessment is unequivocal, and the initial actions and priorities represent credible first steps.
According to the analyst, the clarification of the strategy during the CEO's next meeting (July 16), followed by a potential stabilization of commercial performance and early signs of improvement in the second half of 2026, would serve as the next catalysts.
"The stock is trading at a P/E of 12.4x for FY2026 and 11.9x for FY2028, reflecting weak earnings due to sluggish revenue, large-scale operations, and significant investments. This P/E is then expected to drop to 9.9x for FY2028. By comparison, the company's historical average valuation is around 13x, while Compass trades at a P/E of 18.6x and 16.8x for FY2026 and FY2027 respectively," Jefferies concluded.
Founder of Life Project 4 Youth, Thierry Delaporte is a businessperson who has been the head of 5 different companies and currently occupies the position of Chairman for Idean Entreprises, Inc., Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director at Wipro Ltd., Chairman at LiquidHub, Inc. and Chairman of Capgemini México S de RL de CV. Thierry Delaporte is also President at Life Project 4 Youth and on the board of 5 other companies.
Mr. Delaporte previously held the position of Co-Chief Operating Officer at Capgemini SE and Chief Financial Officer of Capgemini US LLC (a subsidiary of Capgemini SE), Senior Auditor at ARTHUR ANDERSEN & Co. and Senior Auditor at Arthur Andersen (UK).
Mr. Delaporte received a graduate degree from Sorbonne University and a graduate degree from Sciences Po.
Sodexo is a world leader in food and facilities management services. The group offers onsite services: meal preparation, management of restaurants, reception and conference centers, reception services, mail processing, transport, cleaning, gardening, technical maintenance, security, facility management, sanitation, etc.
Net sales break down by market between companies and government departments (47.4%), healthcare facilities and senior-citizen residences (24.3%), schools and universities (19.7%) and entertainment (9.6%; Sodexo Live!).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (35.7%), North America (46.4%), Asia/Pacific/Middle East/Africa/Latin America (17.9%).
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