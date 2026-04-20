Jefferies maintains its Hold rating on Covivio shares while lowering its price target to 57 euros (from 58 euros) following the release of first-quarter figures.


Jefferies believes that underlying operational trends remained positive in the first quarter, despite a slight deceleration.


According to the analyst, the projected year-on-year growth of approximately 4% in EPRA adjusted EPS for 2026 appears credible. "The portfolio exhibits relatively low sensitivity to a more adverse macroeconomic environment."


The analyst considers the office sector to be the primary risk factor. "Activity remains solid, despite a slight slowdown, with like-for-like GRI growth of 2.4% in the first quarter (+1.2 percentage points above indexation)."