Jefferies maintains its Hold rating on Covivio shares while lowering its price target to 57 euros (from 58 euros) following the release of first-quarter figures.
Jefferies believes that underlying operational trends remained positive in the first quarter, despite a slight deceleration.
According to the analyst, the projected year-on-year growth of approximately 4% in EPRA adjusted EPS for 2026 appears credible. "The portfolio exhibits relatively low sensitivity to a more adverse macroeconomic environment."
The analyst considers the office sector to be the primary risk factor. "Activity remains solid, despite a slight slowdown, with like-for-like GRI growth of 2.4% in the first quarter (+1.2 percentage points above indexation)."
Thanks to its partnering history, its real estate expertise and its European culture, Covivio is inventing today's user experience and designing tomorrow's city.
A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces.
A benchmark in the European real estate market with EUR 23.7 billion in assets, Covivio offers support to companies, hotel brands and territories in their pursuit for attractiveness, transformation and responsible performance.
Its living, dynamic approach opens up exciting project and career prospects for its teams.
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Investor
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ESG MSCI
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