Jérémie Papin previously served as CFO and executive officer of Nissan Motor Ltd Group, where he oversaw finance, management control, tax, treasury, and investor relations. He was also responsible for information systems.

In 2015, he joined the Renault Group as Vice President in charge of business development, planning, and strategy. In 2009, he joined the Renault-Nissan Alliance as financial advisor to the Alliance's Managing Director.

'With his proven experience in finance and industry, Jérémie will be able to rely on a solid and committed team to support the Group's leadership and development ambitions,' commented Patrice Caine, Chairman and CEO of Thales.