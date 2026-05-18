Jérémie Papin appointed CEO Finance and Information Systems
Thales has announced the appointment of Jérémie Papin as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Finance and Information Systems, and member of the Executive Committee, effective July 1, 2026. He will succeed Pascal Bouchiat, who is set to retire.
Jérémie Papin previously served as CFO and executive officer of Nissan Motor Ltd Group, where he oversaw finance, management control, tax, treasury, and investor relations. He was also responsible for information systems.
In 2015, he joined the Renault Group as Vice President in charge of business development, planning, and strategy. In 2009, he joined the Renault-Nissan Alliance as financial advisor to the Alliance's Managing Director.
'With his proven experience in finance and industry, Jérémie will be able to rely on a solid and committed team to support the Group's leadership and development ambitions,' commented Patrice Caine, Chairman and CEO of Thales.
Patrice Caine currently works at Thales SA, as Chairman & Chief Executive Officer from 2014, Groupement Industries Françaises Aeronautiques Spatiale, as Vice Chairman, France Industrie SAS, as Vice Chairman, Association Nationale de la Recherche et de la Technologie, as Chairman from 2019, Naval Group SA, as Director, Le Cercle de l'Industrie, as Director, L'Oréal SA, as Independent Director from 2018, and Corps des Mines, as Chief Engineer. Mr. Caine also formerly worked at Dir Rég de l'Industrie, de la Recherche et de l'Environnement, as Director-Industrial Development & Energy Division from 1995 to 1998 and Ecole des Mines de Nantes, as Director. Mr. Caine received his undergraduate degree from Ecole Polytechnique and undergraduate degree from École Nationale Supérieure des Mines de Paris.
Thales is one of the European leaders in manufacturing and marketing of electronic equipment and systems for the aerospace, defense and security sectors. Net sales break down by product group as follows:
- defense and security systems (55.3%): C4I defense and security systems (control and monitoring systems, communication, protection, cyber-security, and other systems), defense mission systems, naval systems, electronic war systems, drones, air operation systems (air defense, air surveillance), ground defense systems and missiles;
- aerospace systems (26.7%): avionics equipment (cockpit, cabin multimedia, and simulation equipment), space systems (satellites, payloads, etc.);
- digital identification and security solutions (17.4%);
- other (0.6%).
Besides, the group owns a 35% stake in Naval Group (manufacture of naval equipment for defense and nuclear energy sectors).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (27.7%), the United Kingdom (6.5%), Europe (28.1%), North America (12.4%), Asia (9.9%), Australia and New Zealand (4.1%) and other (11.3%).
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