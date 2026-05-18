Jérémie Papin appointed CEO Finance and Information Systems

Thales has announced the appointment of Jérémie Papin as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Finance and Information Systems, and member of the Executive Committee, effective July 1, 2026. He will succeed Pascal Bouchiat, who is set to retire.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/18/2026 at 03:07 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Jérémie Papin previously served as CFO and executive officer of Nissan Motor Ltd Group, where he oversaw finance, management control, tax, treasury, and investor relations. He was also responsible for information systems.



In 2015, he joined the Renault Group as Vice President in charge of business development, planning, and strategy. In 2009, he joined the Renault-Nissan Alliance as financial advisor to the Alliance's Managing Director.



'With his proven experience in finance and industry, Jérémie will be able to rely on a solid and committed team to support the Group's leadership and development ambitions,' commented Patrice Caine, Chairman and CEO of Thales.