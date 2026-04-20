Current conditions, characterized by more contained volatility and improved visibility on valuations, are encouraging companies to tap the capital markets. Jersey Mike's is positioned to leverage this environment to finalize a major transaction, joining several other firms that have recently revived their listing ambitions. However, the brand has not yet disclosed specific details regarding the offering.

According to previous reports, the company could seek to raise over $1bn, targeting a valuation of at least $12bn. Jersey Mike's operates a network of over 3,000 sandwich shops across the United States, making it a significant player in the fast food restaurant sector.