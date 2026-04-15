The world's leading bank's market capitalization is nearing all-time highs, reaching nearly triple its tangible book value.

The last time such peaks were scaled was in 2008, just before the subprime crisis broke out. In such a context, it is striking that the bank led by Jamie Dimon allocated half of its Q1 profit - $16.5bn - towards share buybacks.

Suffice it to say, the pace remains relentless. Over FY 2025, during which JPMorgan was valued at an average of approximately 2.7x its tangible book value, the bank dedicated over $30bn to share repurchases.

In May 2024, Jamie Dimon nevertheless warned bluntly that a financial institution repurchasing its own shares at over twice its tangible book value was making a mistake. Six years earlier, he described buybacks at triple tangible book value as "crazy." However, it appears that his board of directors does not see eye to eye with him.

During his analyst call, the charismatic JPMorgan chief - who, according to some rumors, may be testing the waters for a bid in the next US presidential election - modestly and with great caution distanced himself from such strategic directions.

In particular, he said that in the face of massive capital requirements - in defense, the energy transition, or the computing power demanded by artificial intelligence, for instance - even JPMorgan, despite being the world's top bank, was unable to serve its clients to the full extent of their ambitions.

In this respect, he would have preferred to invest in business growth rather than directing resources toward share buybacks, which, conversely, cannibalize capital and, by extension, lending capacity. "Our preferred way of using capital is not buying back stock today," he stated, a warning that shareholders have clearly ignored.

Dimon rightly pointed out that capital returns to shareholders - dividends and buybacks - were most often unanimously hailed by the analyst community and investors as a positive development, without the appropriateness of the move ever truly being questioned.

At a time when major asset managers such as KKR, Apollo, Blackstone or Brookfield are positioning themselves as primary financiers of the economy through their alternative and private management solutions, Jamie Dimon likely fears seeing the banking sector once again retreat from its traditional turf in the face of more ambitious competitors.