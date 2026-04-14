JPMorgan Chase & Co. has notified the AMF that it indirectly crossed above the 5% threshold of Viridien's share capital and voting rights on April 9, following an open-market share acquisition.

The U.S. bank specified that it holds, through its controlled subsidiaries, 377,193 Viridien shares representing an equivalent number of voting rights, or 5.25% of the capital and 5.23% of the voting rights of the geoscience group.