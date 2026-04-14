JPMorgan Chase & Co. has notified the AMF that it indirectly crossed above the 5% threshold of Viridien's share capital and voting rights on April 9, following an open-market share acquisition.
The U.S. bank specified that it holds, through its controlled subsidiaries, 377,193 Viridien shares representing an equivalent number of voting rights, or 5.25% of the capital and 5.23% of the voting rights of the geoscience group.
Viridien is one of the leading international providers of geophysics services and products intended for oil and gas companies. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows:
- geophysics services (72.5%): recording, processing, and interpretation of land and marine seismic data;
- manufacturing of seismic equipment (27.5%): recording and transmission equipment, vibrators for capturing seismic data, data processing and interpretation software, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (1.3%), Norway (16.7%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (24.8%), the United States (26.9%), North America (0.3%), China (7.5%), Asia/Pacific (9.2%), Brazil (7%), Mexico (3.4%) and Latin America (2.9%).
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