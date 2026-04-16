Kaufman & Broad demonstrates resilience, says Oddo BHF

Oddo BHF notes in today's report that Kaufman & Broad's first-quarter results were characterized by a 5.7% decline in revenue to 235.8 million euros. This figure fell short of the analyst's expectations, which had called for stable performance.

Jacques Meaudre Published on 04/16/2026 at 05:20 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The analyst also points out that the operating margin improved by 40 basis points to 8.1%, aligning with the group's full-year targets.



Net income remained virtually stable at 11.8 million euros, compared to 11.6 million euros in Q1 2025. Net cash stood at 310.8 million euros at the end of February, with 200 million euros earmarked for use in 2027 upon delivery of the Austerlitz project.



Oddo BHF further highlights that new home reservations rose slightly by 1.9% to 1,213 units (-8.5% in value due to the product mix). This represents an excellent performance given the broader sector's decline of approximately 22%.



The broker considers the slight uptick in reservation volumes (+1.9%) reassuring in the current climate, reflecting a commercial offering that has expanded by nearly 30% compared to the end of February 2025.



For the 2026 fiscal year, the group reaffirmed its guidance, expecting revenue to remain comparable to 2025 levels with a recurring operating margin near 8%.



Oddo BHF maintains its Neutral rating on the stock with a price target of 35 euros. According to the analyst, Kaufman & Broad is demonstrating strong resilience in its reservations alongside excellent profitability.