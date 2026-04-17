KBW maintains Outperform rating on Scor ahead of quarterly results

KBW (Keefe, Bruyette & Woods) has reiterated its "outperform" rating and 32 EUR price target on Scor, as the French reinsurer prepares to release its Q1 2026 results on May 6.

Vincent Gallet Published on 04/17/2026 at 08:50 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The broker forecasts a net profit of 200 million euros, noting that "management may look to opportunistically build reserve cushions on the back of benign natural catastrophe loss experience."



"Looking back over the past year, the normalized undiscounted P&C Re combined ratio has not exceeded 96.5% during low-loss quarters, suggesting this is a solid benchmark for Q1 2026," KBW added.



The firm also expects Scor to continue strengthening its financial flexibility, gradually approaching its target solvency level of 230%.