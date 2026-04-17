The broker forecasts a net profit of 200 million euros, noting that "management may look to opportunistically build reserve cushions on the back of benign natural catastrophe loss experience."

"Looking back over the past year, the normalized undiscounted P&C Re combined ratio has not exceeded 96.5% during low-loss quarters, suggesting this is a solid benchmark for Q1 2026," KBW added.

The firm also expects Scor to continue strengthening its financial flexibility, gradually approaching its target solvency level of 230%.