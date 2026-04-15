Kering shares tumble following further disappointment at Gucci

Kering reported first-quarter revenue yesterday evening that met expectations, with the notable exception of Gucci, its primary profit center, which continues to struggle in its efforts to revive a brand that has been faltering for over three years. This latest disappointment has triggered a nearly 9% drop in the stock price in early afternoon trading on the Paris Bourse this Wednesday.

Sebastien Foll Published on 04/15/2026 at 08:53 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

At 3.57 billion euros, revenue for the owner of Gucci, Bottega Veneta, and Yves Saint Laurent fell by 6% on a reported basis but remained stable on a comparable basis relative to the first quarter of last year, while the consensus of analyst estimates had projected 3.59 billion euros.



Performance was bolstered by the Kering Jewelry division, home to the Boucheron brand, where revenue reached a record 269 million euros, up 14% on a reported basis and 22% on a comparable basis.



The Kering Eyewear segment also delivered a historic performance, marking its best quarter ever with sales rising to 489 million euros (+3% reported and +7% comparable).



However, the Gucci brand remains the major weak point of the business, generating revenue of 1.35 billion euros in the first quarter, down 14% on a reported basis and 8% organically.



By comparison, analysts had expected a less pronounced decline of around 6%.



Market optimism dampened by the figures



In a reaction note published this morning, analysts at Oddo BHF stated that the Italian label's performance remains "far from the mark."



"Given a first quarter that is still significantly down and the gradual impact of new collections over the coming quarters, the target of positive growth at Gucci seems increasingly difficult to achieve," the private bank noted.



Like its peers, the brand with the interlocking double-G logo is operating in a challenging environment, marked by a sluggish Chinese market, the emergence of new brands, and now the crisis in the Middle East.



However, it appears primarily to be the victim of an upmarket repositioning that failed to resonate with its clientele, coupled with a lack of creativity that led to the appointment of Georgian creative director Demna last year, followed by the arrival of Luca de Meo as CEO to win back consumers.



A frustrated renaissance



This poor performance, which contradicts promises of an impending recovery, has somewhat eroded the optimism that had surrounded the stock over the past year.



"The first-quarter figures confirm what we have often observed during the implementation of turnaround plans," commented the team led by Luca Solca, an analyst at Bernstein.



"It is always easier and faster for the market to fantasize about a brand's renaissance than for a management team to make it a reality," the research firm explained.



"Improving margins seems achievable: the product mix is improving, the network of non-productive stores is being rationalized, and operational efficiency programs are ongoing," Bernstein continued.



"On the other hand, meeting revenue growth targets at Gucci seems far more complex, given the decline recorded by the brand at the end of the first quarter of 2026," the analysts added.



An investor day under close scrutiny



These difficulties further increase the pressure on the new CEO ahead of the highly anticipated meeting with the financial community on Thursday. This Capital Markets Day is expected to provide Luca de Meo with the opportunity to present a detailed roadmap intended to guide the next phase of Kering's transformation.



Regarding the 2026 fiscal year, Kering stated yesterday evening only that it expects to continue its progress this year, still aiming to return to growth and improve its margins.



This investor day, held in Florence, could serve to distinguish between proponents of a recovery scenario and more pragmatic observers waiting to see real progress in cash flow generation.



For some, Gucci's mixed figures warrant in-depth analysis.



"The performance gap between North America, where activity rose by 8% in the first quarter, and other regions, where sales fell by 12% to 24%, must be better understood, as it is unclear whether the United States constitutes a model for other regions in terms of product relevance and cultural fit," noted analysts at Deutsche Bank.



While waiting to see if the American market holds the formula for success by offering a promising turnaround model for the rest of the world, analysts at UBS recommend a wait-and-see approach.



On the stock market, Kering was down 8.8% at 255.3 euros and shows a decline of just under 16% since the beginning of the year, compared to -26% for LVMH, over 23% for Hermes, and +1.7% for the CAC 40 index. However, its gains over the past 12 months reach 56%, compared to +13% for the CAC.