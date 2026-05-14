On Wednesday Kevin Warsh was confirmed as Chairman of the US Federal Reserve by the Senate, which approved his nomination by a 54-45 vote. This represents the narrowest margin in modern history for a Fed Chair. At 56, Warsh will officially succeed Jerome Powell on Friday, who has held the position since 2018. Powell will, however, remain a member of the Board of Governors until 2028, notably to oversee the completion of the investigation into the renovation work at the central bank's headquarters.

This appointment comes at a particularly sensitive juncture for American monetary policy. Donald Trump has ramped up his criticism of Jerome Powell in recent months, arguing that interest rates have remained too high. However, several recently released indicators show inflation still tracking above the Fed's 2% target, prompting markets to scale back their expectations for rate cuts and even consider a possible hike by the year-end. Kevin Warsh has previously advocated for a "regime change" within the central bank.



This will mark Kevin Warsh's second stint at the Fed, following an initial term on the Board of Governors between 2006 and 2011 during the global financial crisis. Since his departure, he has taught at Stanford and served on several boards of directors. The new Fed Chair also becomes the wealthiest in the institution's modern history, with a fortune estimated at over $100m. He will be required to divest a significant portion of his personal investments, in accordance with the strengthened ethics rules implemented in recent years.