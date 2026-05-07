Klépierre delivers 'consistently robust operational performance'

Jefferies believes Klépierre reported solid operational indicators in its first-quarter trading update.

Jacques Meaudre Published on 05/07/2026 at 04:20 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

'While like-for-like net rental income growth moderated to 2.6%, it remained significantly above indexation, with rental uplifts accelerating to +4.9%,' the research firm noted.



Oddo BHF, for its part, indicates that Klépierre posted a consistently robust operational performance in Q1 2026, with leading indicators remaining well-oriented (retailer sales up 4.4% in Q1, including a 4.2% increase in March; reversion at +4.9%; organic growth in net rental income of +2.6% on a like-for-like basis; and the maintenance of a solid balance sheet structure).



According to Jefferies, the 2026 target (minimum net cash flow of 2.75 EUR per share), which was confirmed, appears achievable (estimated at 2.80 EUR per share adjusted for inflation). Klépierre still expects EBITDA of at least 1,130 MEUR (+8.3%).



Oddo BHF considers this publication to be very solid, confirming Klépierre's strong fundamentals and its status as a benchmark retail REIT capable of distributing a secure dividend yield of 5.6%.



'Beyond this positive release, we nevertheless remain cautious regarding the stock's market performance in the coming period, given 1/ the November 2026 maturity of the 750 MEUR bond exchangeable into Klépierre shares issued by its largest shareholder, Simon Property Group, and 2/ the ongoing leadership transition at Simon Property Group,' Oddo BHF added in its report.

