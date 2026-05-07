'While like-for-like net rental income growth moderated to 2.6%, it remained significantly above indexation, with rental uplifts accelerating to +4.9%,' the research firm noted.
Oddo BHF, for its part, indicates that Klépierre posted a consistently robust operational performance in Q1 2026, with leading indicators remaining well-oriented (retailer sales up 4.4% in Q1, including a 4.2% increase in March; reversion at +4.9%; organic growth in net rental income of +2.6% on a like-for-like basis; and the maintenance of a solid balance sheet structure).
According to Jefferies, the 2026 target (minimum net cash flow of 2.75 EUR per share), which was confirmed, appears achievable (estimated at 2.80 EUR per share adjusted for inflation). Klépierre still expects EBITDA of at least 1,130 MEUR (+8.3%).
Oddo BHF considers this publication to be very solid, confirming Klépierre's strong fundamentals and its status as a benchmark retail REIT capable of distributing a secure dividend yield of 5.6%.
'Beyond this positive release, we nevertheless remain cautious regarding the stock's market performance in the coming period, given 1/ the November 2026 maturity of the 750 MEUR bond exchangeable into Klépierre shares issued by its largest shareholder, Simon Property Group, and 2/ the ongoing leadership transition at Simon Property Group,' Oddo BHF added in its report.
Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at EUR 21.2 billion at December 31, 2025, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host more than 720 million visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia's number one shopping center owner and manager.
Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP's "A-list". These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.
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