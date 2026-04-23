L'Oréal accelerates in Q1, delivering an impressive performance

L'Oréal is by far the top performer on the CAC 40 index on Thursday morning after reporting a sharp increase in first-quarter sales yesterday evening. The results were driven by double-digit growth in professional products and dermatological beauty, alongside solid momentum in Europe.

Sebastien Foll Published on 04/23/2026 at 05:29 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The world's leading cosmetics company also turned the tide in its luxury division, where the group outperformed the market, bolstered notably by high growth in China.



Revenue for the group, which owns brands such as Garnier, Lancôme, Helena Rubinstein, and Aesop, reached 12.15 billion euros over the first three months of the year, compared with 11.73 billion a year earlier, representing reported growth of 7.6%.



Closely watched adjusted like-for-like growth, or organic growth, accelerated to 6.7% from +6% in the fourth quarter, significantly beating analyst expectations of an average increase of just 3.7%.



Global outperformance from Europe to China, and professional products to luxury



The professional beauty division was a particular standout. Like-for-like sales jumped 13.1%, driven by an omnichannel strategy and a trend toward salon premiumization through personalized services.



In 'dermatological beauty' (La Roche Posay, Vichy), growth reached 10.2%.



Luxury products (Prada, Yves Saint Laurent, and Valentino) posted a 5.6% increase, supported by high single-digit growth in China.



Geographically, the group beat expectations across all its major regions.



In Europe, adjusted like-for-like growth settled at 5.5%, compared with the 4.5% expected.



It reached 7.6% in North America, against a consensus of 7.4%, while North Asia delivered a solid start to the year (+4.8% versus a consensus of 3.8%), driven by China where growth exceeded 5%, marking a sharp acceleration from last year.



The market applauds the resilience of the model



In a reaction note, Bernstein analysts hailed the 'robust' figures, with organic growth of 6.7% hitting a two-year high.



'After two difficult years for both the sector and the stock, L'Oréal appears to be at a turning point,' noted the research firm, which maintains its 'market perform' rating with a price target of 405 euros.



'In a shifting beauty market, the Q1 performance fully validates the robustness of L'Oréal's multipolar model, the ramp-up of premium categories, the tangible normalization of luxury, and the group's ability to sustainably outperform the global market, despite a particularly constrained macroeconomic and geopolitical environment,' said Sarah Thirion at TP ICAP Midcap.



At UBS, analysts cheered the solid momentum, citing the stock's 'superior defensive' qualities. The Swiss bank took the opportunity to reiterate its buy rating with a target of 430 euros.



Robust outlook despite headwinds



As is its custom, L'Oréal expressed confidence in its ability to outperform the global cosmetics market and achieve another year of growth in sales and earnings.



'Despite current geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties, we are optimistic about the outlook for the global beauty market,' assured CEO Nicolas Hieronimus.



The consensus anticipates organic growth of around 5% for 2026, with a 0.1 percentage point improvement in operating margin.



Following the release, L'Oréal shares climbed 8.3% to 373.6 euros on the Paris Bourse around 11:00 AM on Thursday, erasing all losses since the start of the war and moving back into positive territory by nearly +2% year-to-date, with a market capitalization of 188 billion euros.



The only note of caution in this chorus of praise came from Deutsche Bank analysts - who remain at 'hold' with a price target of 360 euros - advising investors not to get too carried away by these encouraging announcements, noting that the impact of ongoing IT transformation projects must be taken into account.



'We are seeing a real acceleration, but given the many adjustments to be made, the market should react favorably while avoiding drawing overly hasty conclusions for the future,' the German institution warned.