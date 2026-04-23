L'Oréal in high demand following quarterly trading update

L'Oréal is soaring on the Paris Bourse, leading the CAC 40 with an 8.25% gain to 373.35 euros. The stock is being snapped up following a quarterly release featuring revenue of 12.15 billion euros for the first three months of the year, up 7.6% on an organic basis, whereas analysts were forecasting revenue of 11.7 billion euros.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 04/23/2026 at 03:51 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

On an adjusted like-for-like basis, revenue grew by 6.7%, or 3.6% on a reported basis. Despite a 5.5% negative currency headwind, the group accelerated and gained market share across all geographic regions.



Luxe and China return in force



In one of the signals most anticipated by investors, the L'Oréal Luxe division confirmed its recovery (+5.2% like-for-like), driven by a dynamic rebound in Chinese consumption. While Europe remains the primary contributor to the group's growth, emerging markets posted double-digit increases, supported by undisputed leadership in e-commerce.



By division, the Dermatological Beauty (formerly Active Cosmetics) and Professional Products segments outperformed with double-digit growth, demonstrating sustained consumer appetite for high-tech products. The former saw an increase of 10.8% and the latter +15.5%, both on a like-for-like basis.



A portfolio strengthened by acquisitions



L'Oréal is not relying solely on organic growth. On March 31, the group finalized the strategic acquisition of Kering Beauté, thereby reinforcing its hegemony in the ultra-selective luxury fragrance segment.



Fragrances, alongside haircare, remain the top-performing categories this quarter. Skincare, the group's historical pillar, is also beginning to reap the rewards of an intensive innovation roadmap.



Optimism voiced for 2026



Nicolas Hieronimus, CEO of L'Oréal, hailed an "excellent start to the year," expressing confidence for the future despite the geopolitical context. The group expects to continue outperforming the global market.