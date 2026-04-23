L'Oreal in the spotlight as CAC 40 outperforms European peers

In the absence of major developments in the Middle East, markets are focusing on quarterly earnings as a wave of results hits the Old Continent. Around 10:30 a.m., the CAC 40 is outperforming its European counterparts, gaining 0.5%, ahead of Frankfurt (-0.4%) and London (-0.5%).

Antoine Mariaux Published on 04/23/2026 at 04:26 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This morning, the Parisian index is being driven by L'Oreal (+8.4%), whose release yesterday evening kicked off the earnings season in Europe. The cosmetics giant reported first-quarter revenue of 12.2 billion euros, beating market expectations.



STMicroelectronics is also rising sharply (+7.6%) after posting an adjusted EPS up 85.7% in the first quarter to 0.13 USD, with an operating margin of 5.5% compared to 0.4% a year earlier.



Meanwhile, Orange is up 4.2% following the publication of revenue totaling 10.095 billion euros, up 3.5% on a comparable basis. Activity was notably supported by strong performances in the Africa and Middle East (+12.7%), France (+2.3%), and Europe (+2.2%) regions.



Finally, Safran (+2%) recorded adjusted revenue of 8.624 billion euros, up 18.8% year-on-year (+23% organic), a performance driven by the production ramp-up of the LEAP engine and growth in services. The consensus was exceeded by approximately 4%.



Elsewhere in Europe, Nestle is up 6.7% despite a decline in revenue, while Nokia is advancing 10%, capitalizing on AI with an operating profit of 281 million euros (versus 250 million euros expected).



A few disappointments are also noted, with bioMerieux down 16% as revenue fell 10.4% (-3.9% on an organic basis). The group announced a downward revision of its 2026 outlook. Furthermore, Kongsberg is retreating 12% after finalizing the spin-off of its maritime activities. The transaction resulted in the issuance of 879,609,245 new Kongsberg Maritime shares and reduced the holding company's share capital to 167.1 MNOK.



'Against this backdrop, risk appetite is back. The VIX is now trading below the 20 threshold, generally considered the boundary between risk-aversion and risk-on phases,' noted Christopher Dembik, investment strategy advisor at Pictet AM, this morning.



No progress near Hormuz



On the geopolitical front, the situation remains stagnant in the Strait of Hormuz, which is still congested by the dual Iranian-American blockade. Behind the scenes, however, some movements are noteworthy: overnight, the Pentagon spokesperson announced the departure 'with immediate effect' of the Secretary of the Navy, John C. Phelan.



His departure adds to the list of unexplained ousters of high-ranking U.S. military officials and comes as the Navy is positioned in the Middle East with several aircraft carriers.



The lack of development and short-term resolution to the conflict is, however, weighing on oil prices. Brent has once again easily cleared the 100 USD mark, climbing 2% to 104 USD, representing a 70% increase since the beginning of the year.



Indicators to digest



On the statistical front, the composite business climate indicator, calculated by INSEE based on responses from business leaders in the main market sectors, lost 3 points in April to stand at 94, returning to its July 2024 level.



Also in France, preliminary data from S&P Global reported that the Composite PMI for April settled at 47.6 points, while a decline from 48.8 to 48.6 points was expected.



In Germany, the S&P Global Composite PMI, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, fell to 48.3 this month, its lowest level in 16 months, after 51.9 in March. The consensus had forecast 51.1.



'After ten consecutive months of growth, activity contracted in April, penalized by a climate of increasing uncertainty and a sharp rise in prices,' commented Paul Smith, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.



Finally, in the eurozone, private sector activity moved into contraction territory (below the 50-point mark), settling at 48.6 points, compared to a projected decline from 50.7 to 50.2 points, according to preliminary data from S&P Global.