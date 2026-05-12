Lacroix gains momentum

Shares in the connected equipment and technology specialist rose 3% on the Paris Bourse following the release of quarterly figures that beat market expectations. This performance prompted Portzamparc to reiterate its 'buy' rating on the stock while raising its price target.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 05/12/2026 at 05:21 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In the first quarter of 2026, the electronic equipment and connected technology specialist reported consolidated revenue of 122.8 million euros. Growth was primarily driven by the Environment BU, where revenue surged 22% to 42.4 million euros, significantly exceeding market forecasts.



This performance was notably underpinned by an exceptional acceleration in orders from Spain ahead of the PERTE program deadline, as well as the signing of major international contracts in Public Lighting. These factors offset the anticipated slowdown in the French market, which has been hampered by the pre-municipal election climate.



Meanwhile, the Electronics BU posted a limited decline of 0.9% to 80.4 million euros, a trend viewed as reassuring after several quarters of contraction. The Group confirmed that this business has reached a trough, with a gradual improvement in trends over recent quarters. On a sequential basis, the first quarter even showed growth of 9%.



Lacroix is also continuing its strategy to reduce exposure to the automotive sector, which now accounts for only 40% of the Electronics division's activity, down from 60% three years ago. The pivot toward higher-growth markets, particularly Aerospace & Defense, is beginning to yield results.



Cautious outlook



Despite this very solid start to the year, management is maintaining a cautious approach and has not raised its full-year targets. The group is still aiming for moderate revenue growth in 2026 and an EBITDA margin of 7.6%. This prudence stems from renewed tensions in the electronics supply chain, resulting in price hikes and longer lead times for component procurement.



Nevertheless, the outlook by business line remains well-oriented. Electronics is expected to return to positive momentum as early as the second quarter, driven by the anticipated acceleration in the Aero/Defense segment, while Environment should move toward a more normalized base following an exceptional first quarter.



In this context, Portzamparc, which confirmed its 'buy' recommendation while raising its price target from 16.4 euros to 18.1 euros, believes the release bolsters the credibility of the group's ongoing turnaround scenario. The broker has consequently raised its 2026 revenue forecasts and now anticipates growth of 3%, up from 1% previously, supported by a stronger contribution from the Environment BU.



Concurrently, Lacroix has strengthened its financial structure with the signing of its first syndicated loan, totaling 77.6 million euros.



This transaction includes the refinancing of 44.6 million euros of existing debt over a seven-year maturity, a 30 million euro financing line dedicated to industrial investments, and a 3 million euro revolving credit facility. These measures secure the investment capacity required to deploy the group's strategic roadmap through 2027.