Founded in 1902 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Lamar Advertising Company is the largest outdoor advertising operator in the United States by display count, with over 361,000 advertising structures across 45 states and Canada. The company operates billboards (traditional and digital), interstate logo signs - the federally regulated blue directional signs on US highways - and transit advertising across bus shelters, airports, and urban transit infrastructure. Let's take a closer look.

The US out-of-home (OOH) advertising market posted a record $9.46 billion in revenue in 2025 (+3.6% YoY) and the industry's nineteenth consecutive quarter of growth, per the OAAA (March 2026). The structural advantage is simple: physical advertising cannot be ad-blocked, skipped, or algorithmically suppressed. DOOH now accounts for 36.3% of total US OOH revenue, growing 10.5% YoY in 2025 while globally, the DOOH market sits at $20.2 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach $33 billion by 2031 at a 10.3% CAGR, with programmatic DOOH - real-time automated buying of screen inventory - its fastest-growing sub-segment at +22.6% YoY.

Technology companies now represent 28% of the top 100 OOH advertisers - Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Google, and OpenAI among them - brands that built scale online and are now buying outdoor for physical brand presence. Financial services, insurance, and communications each grew double digits within OOH in 2025. The medium's appeal is structural: no per-click pressure, no algorithm, no feed to compete with - which makes it increasingly attractive as digital inventory grows noisier and more expensive. Regulation is both the industry's ceiling and its moat: the Highway Beautification Act and local zoning codes cap new supply and slow digital conversion approvals, protecting established permit-holders from new entrants.

Its 159,003 billboard faces exceed the next ten competitors combined - Outfront Media operates 39,556, Clear Channel 34,953 - and it holds ~30% of U.S. billboard revenue. The defining strategic choice is geography: over 85% of revenue comes from outside the top 10 DMAs, where rents are lower, local advertiser relationships are stickier, and no single customer exceeds 2% of revenue. Growth runs on three levers: digital conversion (300+ per year, generating 4-6x the revenue per face, already 33% of billboard revenue from just 3.5% of inventory), tuck-in M&A ($3.2B deployed since 2014, most recently Cleveland Outdoor Advertising in February 2026), and programmatic - Lamar sold its Vistar Media stake in 2025 for a $68.6M gain.

Net revenues grew from $2.111 billion in 2023 to $2.266 billion in 2025 (+7.3% cumulative), with EBITDA expanding from $985.7M to $1.058 billion over the same period. Forecasts project revenue accelerating to $2.366 billion in 2026 (+4.4%), $2.455 billion in 2027 (+3.8%), and $2.588 billion in 2028 (+5.4%), with EBITDA tracking to $1.228 billion by 2028 - implying a margin recovery to 47.5%, above even 2023's 46.9%. Total CapEx surged from $125.3M in 2024 to $180.8M in 2025 (+44%), with $90.9M directed at digital conversions alone, compressing FCF from $735.9M to $696.6M. Estimates see CapEx normalizing sharply - falling to $97M by 2028 - allowing FCF to expand to $1.09 billion, a 33% jump from 2027's $815.8M as the conversion investment cycle matures.

Net income swung from $361.5M in 2024 - artificially depressed by a $159.7M non-cash ARO revision - to $586.8M in 2025, boosted in turn by a $68.6M non-recurring Vistar Media gain. Diluted EPS was $3.52 in 2024, $5.77 in 2025, and is guided to $5.673 in 2026 as the Vistar gain rolls off, before recovering to $6.09 in 2027 and $7.18 in 2028 as digital conversion compounding becomes the primary driver. ROA rises from 5.5% in 2024 to 8.68% in 2025, projected at 8.49% in 2026, 8.79% in 2027, and 10.38% in 2028 - well above the ~5.2% REIT-specialty industry average throughout. ROE hit 57% in 2025, guided to 59.1% in 2026 and 64.4% in 2027, amplified by the REIT's structurally low retained equity. Net debt ticked up from $3.161 billion in 2024 to $3.354 billion in 2025, peaking at ~$3.398 billion in 2026 before declining to $2.899 billion by 2028 as FCF generation accelerates - leverage (Debt/EBITDA) falling from 3.17x in 2025 to 2.36x by 2028, a meaningful deleveraging trajectory. The ordinary dividend grows from $6.45 in 2025 to $6.40 in 2026, $6.728 in 2027, and $6.972 in 2028, sustaining the long-run 9% CAGR.

Lamar trades at 15.3x LTM EV/EBITDA - near its historical median of 15.5x - with EV/Revenue of 7.14x in 2025, projected to compress to 6.95x in 2027 and 6.41x in 2028 as revenue scales. The trailing P/E is 21.9x on 2025 EPS, rising to 23.8x in 2026 on flat reported earnings before falling to 22.2x in 2027 and 18.8x in 2028 as the earnings growth compounding takes hold. FCF yield improves from 4.31% in 2025 to 4.05% in 2026, 4.78% in 2027, and 6.57% in 2028, underpinning the dividend at each step.

Advertising is discretionary where a US GDP contraction - increasingly plausible given 2025–2026 tariff uncertainty flagged explicitly in Lamar's forward-looking disclosures - would compress advertiser budgets and quickly translate into flat or negative organic revenue. Lamar has no meaningful international revenue to hedge domestic slowdowns. At 3.2x leverage with $3.42B in debt, rising rates increase refinancing costs and pressure the REIT's dividend-to-yield attractiveness relative to fixed income alternatives.

Lamar has spent over a century turning physical space into durable cash flows; the digital conversion of its billboard network is still early, the advertiser base is broadening, and the financial profile reflects a business with genuine operational discipline. The risks are real but well-understood. For long-term investors, the question is less whether Lamar grows and more whether the entry price is right.