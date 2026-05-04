Will the United States manage to force its way through Hormuz? That is the latest talking point across the financial world, following fresh announcements from the White House. Meanwhile, artificial intelligence continues its relentless advance and the quarterly earnings season rolls on.

A new week brings new chapters in the geopolitical drama unfolding around the Strait of Hormuz. As is often the case, Mondays are fertile ground for plot twists. Today’s episode is titled “Project Freedom”, and the ending has already been spoiled: the US military is preparing to escort vessels through the strait starting today. Donald Trump, the 47th President of the United States, set the plan in motion just hours ago. The Pentagon has indicated that the operation will involve naval vessels, fighter jets and drones, mobilising around 15,000 personnel. The deployment plan remains unclear, fog of war obliges, but its initial objective is to allow the hundreds of ships stranded in the strait to leave the area. On Saturday, inbound and outbound traffic amounted to just 9% of pre-conflict levels.

In financial markets, the announcement has led to a decline in oil prices. A decline, but not a collapse. Brent crude had already retreated from last Thursday’s peak of 125 USD and is now trading at 108 USD. US light crude WTI stands at 101.50 USD. These levels remain far too high to ease consumer anger, provide relief to exposed companies or win elections. In the United States, the bankruptcy of Spirit Airlines, with its fleet of 210 aircraft and 11,000 employees, and the resulting consequences for staff and customers, is the most striking illustration of the impact of soaring jet fuel prices.

The White House therefore has every incentive to engineer an exit from the crisis. Prior to the “Project Freedom” announcement, Donald Trump had described the latest talks with Tehran as “very positive”, a phrase that can mean everything and nothing in presidential parlance. Admittedly, that may be slightly overstated: it at least indicates that discussions are ongoing. Financial markets are taking comfort from this and continue to edge higher. But that is not the only driver. Investors also view the earnings season as solid. Above all, they continue to buy anything linked, directly or indirectly, to artificial intelligence. That is where the investment lies, and that investment is proving a windfall for several players. In our last weekly note, we highlighted the FOMO syndrome, the fear of missing out. It is now in full swing. Is it entirely rational? No. Is it wholly irrational? Not either. This is where the money is, and investors are well aware of it. Friday was a public holiday in several markets, but not in the United States. The same pattern seen in recent weeks played out again: AI stocks surged, while the rest of the market lagged. Since the late-March trough, the Nasdaq 100 has gained 20.5%, compared with 7.6% for the equal-weighted S&P index, which places all constituents on an equal footing and therefore neutralises the megacap effect of large technology stocks.

Key developments to watch as the week begins

Trump has threatened to raise tariffs on European cars to 25%, accusing the EU of failing to honour its side of trade agreements. Analysts also view this as a punitive measure against Germany, following Chancellor Merz’s criticism of the Iran operation.

OPEC+ has agreed on its third production increase since the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

China has instructed its companies to disregard US sanctions targeting five domestic refineries linked to the Iranian oil trade.

Japan likely intervened to support the yen late last week, although authorities have not confirmed it.

Marco Rubio is expected to meet Leo XIV on Thursday.

On the macroeconomic front, the highlight of the week will be the US April employment data, due on Friday. The Reserve Bank of Australia’s rate decision on Tuesday is likely to be of lesser significance.

Quarterly earnings will remain in focus, with reports from US companies Palantir, AMD and Walt Disney, and European groups UniCredit,Novo Nordisk, AXA and Engie.

In Asia-Pacific markets, the AI frenzy has resumed. South Korea is up 4.5% and Taiwan 4.4%, driven by their respective champions, notably SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics on one side and TSMC on the other. Hong Kong is gaining 1.7% and India 0.7%. Australia lacks sufficient exposure to AI and is grappling with companies facing surging costs, leaving the ASX 200 down 0.4%. Japan is closed for Golden Week. Western leading indicators are pointing higher, supported by the combined effects of Hormuz and AI.

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In corporate news:

UBS Group plans to offer private and savings accounts in the United States from 2027. UCB is set to acquire Candid Therapeutics for up to 2.2 billion USD. ThyssenKrupp and Jindal Steel have suspended talks regarding a potential stake acquisition by the Indian group in the German company. EQT is reportedly considering an initial public offering of Audiology on Wall Street, according to several sources. Novartis has secured approval from Health Canada for Fabhalta, an oral treatment for adults suffering from C3G. Burkhalter is acquiring Progressio Holding and its subsidiary Anplag. Spirit Airlines, through Spirit Aviation Holdings, has begun liquidating its operations, in the absence of a credible rescue plan. GameStop is seeking to acquire eBay for 55.5 billion USD, or 125 USD per share, in a bid to create a rival to Amazon. Exxon estimates that it will take one to two months for flows to return to normal following the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. US antitrust authorities have approved Intel’s acquisition of SambaNova Systems. The FDA has granted early access to daraxonrasib, developed by Revolution Medicines, for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. Meta is entering the humanoid robotics space through the acquisition of Assured Robot Intelligence.



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