United Rentals +22.39% : Supported by strong demand for rental equipment tied to major data center construction projects, the company posted a record first quarter. Following this strong start to the year, United Rentals raised its guidance.

Texas Instruments +20.59% : A positive surprise, as is often the case, was enough to please the market. The semiconductor company reported EPS up 31% to $1.68, well above its targeted range of $1.22 to $1.48.

Applied Digital +10.94% : The digital infrastructure developer is increasing its exposure to AI. The company signed a lease agreement with a new top-tier U.S. hyperscaler. The deal is valued at roughly $7.5 billion over an estimated 15-year term.



Down:

Medpace -21.14% : Alongside results that were in line with expectations, Medpace CEO August Troendle reported another increase in project cancellations from the company’s backlog, reaching their highest level in more than a year. These cancellations mainly affected the oncology and cardiovascular segments.

Lululemon -14.04% : Hiring an executive associated with the loss of momentum at her former company may seem counterintuitive at first glance. Yet that is the bet Lululemon is making: Heidi O’Neill will succeed Calvin McDonald as CEO. While she helped revive Nike’s women’s segment, her role in the strategy pursued under John Donahoe, widely criticized for holding back the brand’s momentum, now looks like a liability that is hard to ignore.

Freddie Mac -14.83% : The U.S. company and its peer Fannie Mae will now accept mortgages evaluated using the competing credit-scoring system VantageScore 4.0. The initiative aims to lower costs for U.S. homebuyers and increase competition in the mortgage credit-scoring market, which is largely dominated by Fair Isaac.