STORY: :: July 3, 2024

:: Kingston, Jamaica

:: See Jamaica

:: Storm Beryl lashes Jamaica with heavy rain and wind

:: The storm has led to power cuts and several deaths on the island

:: Half Way Tree, Jamaica

Footage from the capital Kingston and the city of Half Way Tree showed heavy rain falling and strong winds shaking treetops and overhead cables.

The death toll from the powerful Category 4 hurricane rose to at least nine, but it is widely expected to rise as communications come back online across drenched islands damaged by flooding and deadly winds.

Jamaicans braced for electricity cuts later on Wednesday, according to a power company official, with roads near the coast already washed out as a steady rain continued to fall and winds picked up in the capital.