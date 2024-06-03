Technology shares rose, following gains in some of the big cap names, including Nvidia, Apple and Meta Platforms.

Nvidia stock climbed after CEO Jensen Huang announced its next generation of artificial-intelligence chips. The company is aiming to maintain its lead in AI processors against rivals that are speeding up their chip development. Nvidia expects to launch the Blackwell Ultra chip in 2025, and the next-generation Rubin chip platform in 2026, featuring new graphics-processing units and a new central-processing unit called Vera, Huang said in a speech ahead of the Computex trade show in Taiwan.

Atos received revised bids from the two investor groups vying for control of the debt-laden French I.T. firm and said it would work with creditors to help it decide between the proposals this week.

Write to Patrick Sullivan at patrick.sullivan@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-03-24 1659ET