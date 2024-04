Shares of power producers rose as traders continued to shift to a sector that had lagged the broad market for 18 months.

The sector had fallen out of favor while interest rates are rising.

Investors are now awaiting signs that rates have peaked. GE Vernova, which makes and maintains power-plant equipment, rallied after strong earnings from affiliate GE Aerospace.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-23-24 1740ET