Legrand: Goldman Sachs raises price target

The electrical infrastructure specialist is down nearly 2% on the Paris Bourse, even as the U.S. investment bank hiked its target price for the stock.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 05/12/2026 at 10:11 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

'Legrand has upgraded its outlook following a first quarter of 2026 driven by data centers. The group is fully benefiting from its exposure to this market, which accounts for approximately 26% of its sales and remains the primary growth engine for the sector', argues Goldman Sachs, which maintained its neutral rating on the stock while raising its price target to 158 euros from 138 euros previously.



Analysts at the American bank are lifting their revenue and operating profit forecasts for 2026 and 2027, supported by more favorable momentum in North America and higher-than-expected price increases.



Outside of data centers, however, activity appears more fragile. Volumes disappointed in the first quarter, and the weakness in the European construction market could persist in an environment marked by high interest rates and an uncertain economic climate.



Goldman Sachs also highlights a more structural risk: Legrand remains heavily exposed to the so-called 'white space' segment in data centers, while certain architectures are gradually evolving toward medium- and high-voltage solutions, which are more favorable to competitors such as Schneider Electric, ABB, or Siemens.