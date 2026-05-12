'Legrand has upgraded its outlook following a first quarter of 2026 driven by data centers. The group is fully benefiting from its exposure to this market, which accounts for approximately 26% of its sales and remains the primary growth engine for the sector', argues Goldman Sachs, which maintained its neutral rating on the stock while raising its price target to 158 euros from 138 euros previously.
Analysts at the American bank are lifting their revenue and operating profit forecasts for 2026 and 2027, supported by more favorable momentum in North America and higher-than-expected price increases.
Outside of data centers, however, activity appears more fragile. Volumes disappointed in the first quarter, and the weakness in the European construction market could persist in an environment marked by high interest rates and an uncertain economic climate.
Goldman Sachs also highlights a more structural risk: Legrand remains heavily exposed to the so-called 'white space' segment in data centers, while certain architectures are gradually evolving toward medium- and high-voltage solutions, which are more favorable to competitors such as Schneider Electric, ABB, or Siemens.
Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructure. Its comprehensive range, suitable for the commercial, industrial, and residential segments of the low voltage market, makes Legrand a benchmark for customers worldwide. Close to its markets and focused on its customers, Legrand has commercial and industrial operations in nearly 90 countries. The group benefits from solid, long-term growth levers.
Geographically, 40.4% of net sales are generated Europe region, 42.3% in North and Central America and 17.3% in the rest of the world.
In terms of product offering, 53% of its sales come from products with enhanced value in use (data centres, energy transition and digital lifestyles), and 47% from essential infrastructures products.
In addition, the group benefits from very solid social and technological megatrends which will support its long-term development.
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