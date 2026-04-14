LightOn extends cash runway through late 2027

LightOn, a generative AI specialist, has announced the extension of its cash runway until the end of 2027 following a new financing round backed by a group of European investors, based on a total subscription price of 3.7 million euros.

Vincent Gallet Published on 04/14/2026 at 01:28 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The convertible bonds, with a par value of 10 euros each, were subscribed at 92% of their nominal value, representing a total subscription price of 2.76 million euros paid in full on the date of issuance. The simple bonds, with a par value of 9.20 euros each, will be subscribed at 100% of their nominal value, for a total subscription price of 920,027.60 euros, subject to customary conditions precedent.



Upon the expiry of a 24-month period following the issuance date, any bonds not previously converted will be redeemable in fine at 100% of their nominal value.



LightOn's four co-founders, who currently hold 2,868,742 shares in the company, have committed to a lock-up agreement covering 95% of their holdings until 80% of the bonds have been converted or redeemed.



Should all convertible bonds be converted at a price corresponding to the share price at the close of April 9, a shareholder holding 1% of the capital prior to the issuance and conversion of the initial bonds would see their stake adjusted to 0.88% on a fully diluted basis.