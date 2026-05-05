In response to the luxury sector slowdown, LVMH is considering the divestment of several brands deemed less strategic, according to reports from the Financial Times. The group controlled by Bernard Arnault aims to concentrate its resources on its primary profit engines, such as Louis Vuitton and Dior.
According to the Financial Times, LVMH is exploring one of the most significant restructurings in its nearly 40-year history. The group could sell several assets, including Marc Jacobs, its stake in Rihanna's Fenty Beauty, and the American producer Joseph Phelps Vineyards. These transactions, which could generate several billion euros, would extend a series of disposals already initiated over the past 18 months, notably Off-White, DFS's Chinese operations, and the 49% stake held in the Stella McCartney brand.
Changing times
This move marks a strategic shift for Bernard Arnault, who built LVMH through successive acquisitions. Since 2000, the group has completed 206 takeovers, including Tiffany, acquired for $16 billion in 2020, and Bulgari, purchased for 3.7 billion euros in 2011. However, the landscape has shifted: demand has been slowing since 2023, driven by the declining purchasing power of so-called 'aspirational' luxury consumers and the sharp price increases implemented by the major houses.
LVMH is now seeking to protect its margins and refocus its investments on its most profitable brands. Moët Hennessy, a less-performing division, is reportedly testing market interest for assets such as Eminente rum or Joseph Phelps. In the beauty segment, Make Up For Ever, Fresh, and the 50% stake in Fenty Beauty are also said to be under review. LVMH declined to comment on the reports, while Bernstein analyst Luca Solca believes the group is clearly scrutinizing its portfolio to identify what is weighing on its performance.
Bernard Arnault is a French businessperson who has been at the helm of 10 different companies and presently holds the position of Chairman of Christian Dior SE, Chairman for Château Cheval Blanc SC, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Co-Chairman of Groupe Arnault SE and President for Groupe Arnault SE. He is also Chairman for Fondation Louis Vuitton pour la Création and on the board of 5 other companies.
He previously held the position of Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Ferret Savinel Co., Chairman & Chief Executive Officer for Nexity SA, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer for Société Financière Agache SA and Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Financière Agache SA.
Mr. Arnault received an undergraduate degree from Ecole Polytechnique.
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is the world leader in luxury products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- fashion and leather items (46.7%): brands such as Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Loro Piana, etc.;
- watches and jewels (13%): Bulgari, TAG Heuer, Zenith, Hublot, Chaumet, Fred brands, Tiffany, etc.;
- perfumes and cosmetics products (10.1%): perfumes (Christian Dior, Guerlain, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy brands, etc.), makeup products (Make Up For Ever, Guerlain, Acqua di Parma, etc.), etc.;
- wines and spirits (6.6%): champagnes (Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d'Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes brands, etc.; No. 1 worldwide), wines (Cape Mentelle, Château D'Yquem, etc.), cognacs (mainly Hennessy; No. 1 worldwide), whisky (mainly Glenmorangie), etc.;
The remaining net sales (23.6%) are from selective distribution through the Sephora, DFS, Miami Cruiseline chains and Le Bon Marché and La Samaritaine department stores.
At the end of 2025, products are marketed via a network of 6,283 outlets located throughout the world.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (8.3%), Europe (18%), Japan (7.9%), Asia (26.5%), the United States (25.6%) and other (13.7%).
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