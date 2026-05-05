LVMH reportedly preparing unprecedented portfolio refocusing

In response to the luxury sector slowdown, LVMH is considering the divestment of several brands deemed less strategic, according to reports from the Financial Times. The group controlled by Bernard Arnault aims to concentrate its resources on its primary profit engines, such as Louis Vuitton and Dior.

Thomas Barnet Published on 05/05/2026 at 12:32 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

According to the Financial Times, LVMH is exploring one of the most significant restructurings in its nearly 40-year history. The group could sell several assets, including Marc Jacobs, its stake in Rihanna's Fenty Beauty, and the American producer Joseph Phelps Vineyards. These transactions, which could generate several billion euros, would extend a series of disposals already initiated over the past 18 months, notably Off-White, DFS's Chinese operations, and the 49% stake held in the Stella McCartney brand.



Changing times



This move marks a strategic shift for Bernard Arnault, who built LVMH through successive acquisitions. Since 2000, the group has completed 206 takeovers, including Tiffany, acquired for $16 billion in 2020, and Bulgari, purchased for 3.7 billion euros in 2011. However, the landscape has shifted: demand has been slowing since 2023, driven by the declining purchasing power of so-called 'aspirational' luxury consumers and the sharp price increases implemented by the major houses.



LVMH is now seeking to protect its margins and refocus its investments on its most profitable brands. Moët Hennessy, a less-performing division, is reportedly testing market interest for assets such as Eminente rum or Joseph Phelps. In the beauty segment, Make Up For Ever, Fresh, and the 50% stake in Fenty Beauty are also said to be under review. LVMH declined to comment on the reports, while Bernstein analyst Luca Solca believes the group is clearly scrutinizing its portfolio to identify what is weighing on its performance.