Markets breathe sigh of relief as geopolitical risks recede

Major European stock exchanges are expected to open in positive territory on Wednesday morning as oil prices retreat. The risk of military escalation in the Middle East appears contained for now, although regional tensions are far from fully dissipated.

Sebastien Foll Published on 05/06/2026 at 02:37 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

According to early indications, the Paris CAC 40 is set to gain nearly 1% at the open, with Frankfurt's DAX up almost 0.9% and the London FTSE 100 rising over 1.1%. The Euro STOXX 50 index is also expected to advance by approximately 1%.



Market participants remain focused on the situation in the Gulf, where the prospect of escalating tensions seems to have been sidelined for the moment. This follows Donald Trump's decision to suspend the naval escort operation in the Strait of Hormuz, citing 'considerable progress' in discussions with Iran.



As Wednesday marks the 68th day since the U.S. offensive against Tehran began, the American president indicated on his Truth Social network that the suspension of 'Project Liberty', implemented earlier this week, aimed to reach an agreement with Iran to end the conflict.



'Project Liberty will be temporarily paused to assess whether the deal can be finalized and signed', the White House incumbent wrote, highlighting 'significant progress toward a comprehensive and final agreement with Iranian representatives'.



A sigh of relief



The reaction across Asian markets illustrates the relief among traders. In China, the CSI 300 index, which tracks the largest companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, rose by 1.6%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained nearly 0.9%.



Futures on major Wall Street indices currently suggest an opening gain of between 0.2% and 0.7%.



Fears of escalating Middle East tensions had kept investor sentiment subdued in recent days.



The Iranian crisis remains a sword of Damocles for the markets, and many strategists fear that a prolonged stalemate could eventually weigh on global growth.



'In both economics and geopolitics, a prolonged status quo is never neutral: it can erode margins, delay investment, and sustain mistrust', warn the teams at Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management.



'Markets, for their part, have chosen to ignore it for now, preferring to focus on current winners and on inflation that remains under control', the asset manager noted.



'They may discover later that this extended timeframe, which they treat as a secondary variable, was in fact the heart of the problem', EdRAM cautioned.



The release of the latest European PMI indices later this morning could bring economic concerns back to the forefront, as the oil shock has significantly worsened the situation for companies on the Old Continent.



In the United States, the ADP private sector employment survey will also be closely monitored, two days ahead of the Department of Labor's monthly report.



On the microeconomic front, earnings season continues in Europe with results from BMW, Daimler Truck, Equinor, Infineon, and Philips.



Market sentiment remains cautious



Movements in other markets still reflect significant investor caution, with safe-haven assets such as gold and sovereign bonds remaining at elevated levels.



Gold, the ultimate safe haven, rose 2.3% to 4,674.4 dollars per ounce.



In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note retreated by about three basis points to 4.4160%, after climbing the previous day to a new peak since July 2025 at over 4.45%.



Oil prices are trending lower as geopolitical tensions ease: Brent crude fell 2% to around 107.7 dollars per barrel, while U.S. light crude (West Texas Intermediate, WTI) dropped 2.1%, falling back toward the 100-dollar threshold.