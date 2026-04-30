Markets cautious ahead of ECB amid earnings and geopolitical tensions

European equity markets are trading without clear direction, caught between a heavy slate of quarterly earnings, anticipation of the ECB decision, and an uncertain geopolitical backdrop. In this environment, the CAC 40 is down 0.63% at 8,021 points, while the Euro Stoxx 50 has shed 0.38% to 5,794 points. London and Frankfurt are advancing by 0.86% and 0.15% respectively.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 04/30/2026 at 06:22 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

As expected, the Fed kept interest rates unchanged yesterday evening. However, the meeting was marked by two notable developments, observes Christophe Boucher, Chief Investment Officer at ABN Amro Investment Solutions: an unusually high number of dissenting votes, with four governors opposing the decision - three of whom criticized the reference to an 'accommodative bias' - and Jerome Powell's announcement that he will remain a governor after his term as Chair ends, until the conclusion of the criminal investigation targeting him.



Decisions from the European Central Bank and the Bank of England are now awaited. On the geopolitical front, tensions in the Middle East remain the focus of attention. Donald Trump has raised the possibility of a blockade against Iran that could last 'for several months', according to a senior White House official, as part of a strategy of increased pressure on Tehran.



After a sharp rise, oil prices are nevertheless pausing, with Brent crude retreating 1.48% to 110.80 dollars per barrel.



Stocks in motion



Meanwhile, the final trading session of April is dominated by an avalanche of quarterly releases in Europe. Banking stocks are retreating sharply, led by Crédit Agricole (-5.89%), Société Générale (-5.01%), and BNP Paribas (-4.52%). Schneider Electric is down 1.53% despite organic growth exceeding expectations.



Technip Energies is tumbling 10.07% after lowering its 2026 guidance, citing persistent tensions in the Middle East.



Conversely, Capgemini is gaining 1.66% after reporting solid revenue growth at constant exchange rates and confirming its targets. Casino is soaring 25%, buoyed by improved profitability and ongoing financial restructuring talks, while Puma is up 4.05% following results that were less degraded than anticipated.



On the foreign exchange market, the euro is edging up 0.07% against the dollar to 1.1692.



Finally, the latest macroeconomic data in the eurozone paint a mixed picture. Inflation accelerated more than expected in April, with HICP rising 3.0% year-on-year, while growth is slowing markedly: GDP grew by only 0.1% in the first quarter and 0.8% year-on-year, compared to 1.3% in the previous quarter, amid heightened geopolitical tensions.





