US-based Masco Corp. reported quarterly results that topped estimates, bolstered by sustained demand for low-cost renovation products. Amid economic uncertainty, households are prioritizing essential spending on plumbing and paint, driving DIY activity and small-scale projects. First-quarter revenue reached $1.92bn, surpassing market expectations of $1.84bn. Following the release, Masco shares rose over 12%.

Adjusted EPS came in at $1.04, beating the 88 cents anticipated by analysts. This performance was primarily driven by the plumbing division, where sales grew 9% y-o-y. The company confirmed its 2026 guidance, forecasting adjusted EPS of between $4.10 and $4.30, a move applauded by financial markets.



In response to rising raw material costs and the impact of tariffs, Masco has implemented price hikes and cost-cutting measures. The group expects approximately $50m in additional restructuring charges in 2026, while the annualized impact of tariffs could reach $200m. Despite a 45% reduction in its exposure to China since 2018, these constraints continue to weigh on the procurement of essential materials such as copper and brass.