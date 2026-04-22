Masco beats expectations on resilient home improvement demand
US-based Masco Corp. reported quarterly results that topped estimates, bolstered by sustained demand for low-cost renovation products. Amid economic uncertainty, households are prioritizing essential spending on plumbing and paint, driving DIY activity and small-scale projects. First-quarter revenue reached $1.92bn, surpassing market expectations of $1.84bn. Following the release, Masco shares rose over 12%.
Adjusted EPS came in at $1.04, beating the 88 cents anticipated by analysts. This performance was primarily driven by the plumbing division, where sales grew 9% y-o-y. The company confirmed its 2026 guidance, forecasting adjusted EPS of between $4.10 and $4.30, a move applauded by financial markets.
In response to rising raw material costs and the impact of tariffs, Masco has implemented price hikes and cost-cutting measures. The group expects approximately $50m in additional restructuring charges in 2026, while the annualized impact of tariffs could reach $200m. Despite a 45% reduction in its exposure to China since 2018, these constraints continue to weigh on the procurement of essential materials such as copper and brass.
Masco Corporation is one of the world's leading manufacturers of home improvement products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- plumbing equipment (66%): plumbing, sink, bath and shower systems (Delta, Brizo, Peerless, Hansgrohe, Axor, Kraus, Easy Drain, Ginger, Newport Brass, Brasstech, Waltec, Bristan ans Heritage brand names), acrylic bathtubs, shower enclosures and shower trays (Delta, Peerless and Mirolin), spa and exercise pool systems (Hot Spring, Caldera, Freeflow Spas, Endless Pool, Tylo and Finnleo) and brass/copper and composite plumbing components (Brasscraft, Plumbshop and Master Plumber);
- architectural decoration products (34%): architectural coatings products (paints, primers, special paints, stains and waterproof coatings sold under the Behr, Kilz, Whizz and Elder & Jenks brands), furniture for door and window, do-it-yourself furniture and equipment, glass shower doors, wall plates, hooks and suspension accessories, etc. (Liberty, Brainerd and Franklin Brass).
At the end of 2025, the group had 44 production sites located primarily in North America (32).
North America accounts for 78.7% of net sales.
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.