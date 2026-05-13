Despite a relatively strained macroeconomic environment marked by sharp negative FX effects, Merck KGaA has demonstrated resilience, outperforming expectations. Q1 revenue reached €5.1bn, down 2.8% y-o-y. Positive organic growth (+2.9%) was entirely offset by currency fluctuations relating to the dollar and Asian currencies. Regarding profitability, its margins improved slightly, reaching 29.8%.
The Life Science sector acted as the primary growth engine for the first part of the fiscal year, generating revenue of €2.3bn, representing organic growth of 8.3%. The Process Solutions division, driven by pharmaceutical manufacturing and the acquisition of JSR Life Science, posted organic growth of 16.2%.
The Healthcare segment remained stable but nonetheless faced the loss of exclusivity for certain flagship drugs, which was partially offset by recent launches. Revenue declined by 3.4% on an organic basis, despite strong growth in rare diseases (+4.4% via Ogsiveo) and fertility (Pergoveris +19.5%).
The Electronics division benefited from its exposure to AI-dedicated semiconductors. Revenue rose 4.2% to €817m, accompanied by a sharp increase in profitability.
Looking ahead, the group has raised its outlook, with annual revenue now expected between €20.4bn and €21.4bn (up from €20bn to €21.1bn), and adjusted EBITDA projected between €5.7bn and €6.1bn (up from €5.5bn to €6bn). The strategy remains unchanged, focusing on integrated workflows and high-value-added markets. The stock gained 7.54% as the markets opened, confirming that it liked what it heard.
Merck KGaA raises outlook following solid first quarter
Currency headwinds failed to drag on Merck KGaA in Q1. Organic growth remains positive, and management has confirmed the trend by upgrading its full-year guidance.
Published on 05/13/2026 at 08:10 am EDT
Despite a relatively strained macroeconomic environment marked by sharp negative FX effects, Merck KGaA has demonstrated resilience, outperforming expectations. Q1 revenue reached €5.1bn, down 2.8% y-o-y. Positive organic growth (+2.9%) was entirely offset by currency fluctuations relating to the dollar and Asian currencies. Regarding profitability, its margins improved slightly, reaching 29.8%.