Meta has implemented an internal system designed to collect the digital interactions of its US employees to refine its artificial intelligence models. Dubbed the Model Capability Initiative, this software records mouse movements, clicks, and keystrokes, while periodically capturing screenshots within professional applications. This aims to enable AI systems to better replicate human behavior in the daily use of digital tools.



This initiative is part of a broader strategy to develop autonomous agents capable of executing professional tasks. Grouped under the Agent Transformation Accelerator program, these efforts aim to automate an increasing portion of the workload, with employees expected to supervise and improve these systems. Meta asserts that the collected data will not be used for individual performance evaluations, while acknowledging the necessity of protecting sensitive information.



Concurrently, the group is accelerating its internal transformation around artificial intelligence, involving a reorganization of teams and potential workforce reductions of up to 10% from May. This shift is raising concerns regarding the intensification of workplace surveillance. While such practices are relatively unregulated in the United States, they would be strictly limited in Europe, particularly in light of stringent data protection regulations.