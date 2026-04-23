Meta slashes headcount by 10% to accelerate AI pivot

Meta has announced a 10% reduction in its workforce, representing approximately 8,000 positions, as part of a strategic realignment toward artificial intelligence. The layoffs are set to begin on May 20 and are accompanied by the cancellation of 6,000 planned hires. This decision extends several previous waves of job cuts, which the group justifies by the need to improve efficiency and concentrate resources on generative AI in the face of intensifying competition.

These adjustments come as Meta ramps up investment in AI technologies while scaling back certain operations, particularly within the metaverse. Job cuts have already impacted the Reality Labs division as well as other operational teams in recent months. Simultaneously, the company is reducing its reliance on external contractors, specifically for content moderation, in favor of automated solutions powered by artificial intelligence.



The group is also developing new internal tools, including a system designed to leverage certain employee usage data to train intelligent agents, while ensuring the implementation of data protection safeguards. This reorganization comes ahead of the quarterly earnings release scheduled for April 29, amid heightened pressure on the stock price.