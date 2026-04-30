Microsoft reported better-than-expected results for the quarter ended March, with revenue of $82.89bn, up 18% y-o-y, exceeding forecasts of $81.39bn. Net income reached $31.78bn, or $4.27 per share, compared with $25.82bn a year earlier. Adjusted EPS also came in at $4.27, above the $4.06 anticipated by analysts.
Performance was largely driven by Azure and related cloud services, where revenue grew by 40%, exceeding expectations. The Intelligent Cloud division generated $34.68bn, while the Productivity and Business Processes segment, which includes Office, LinkedIn, and Dynamics, reached $35.01bn, up about 17%. These results confirm the resilience of the group's primary growth engines.
Capex rose sharply y-o-y (+49% y-o-y) to $31.9bn for the quarter, fueling investor concerns regarding the future profitability of artificial intelligence investments. Despite the solid earnings, the stock fell nearly 1.5% in extended trading and is down approximately 12% y-o-y, amid sector-wide uncertainty and internal shifts, marked by several executive departures.
Microsoft beats expectations on strong Azure momentum
The tech giant posted solid quarterly results, bolstered by growth in its cloud business, despite lingering concerns over high capex.
Published on 04/30/2026 at 01:03 am EDT
Microsoft reported better-than-expected results for the quarter ended March, with revenue of $82.89bn, up 18% y-o-y, exceeding forecasts of $81.39bn. Net income reached $31.78bn, or $4.27 per share, compared with $25.82bn a year earlier. Adjusted EPS also came in at $4.27, above the $4.06 anticipated by analysts.