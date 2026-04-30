The tech giant posted solid quarterly results, bolstered by growth in its cloud business, despite lingering concerns over high capex.

Microsoft reported better-than-expected results for the quarter ended March, with revenue of $82.89bn, up 18% y-o-y, exceeding forecasts of $81.39bn. Net income reached $31.78bn, or $4.27 per share, compared with $25.82bn a year earlier. Adjusted EPS also came in at $4.27, above the $4.06 anticipated by analysts.



Performance was largely driven by Azure and related cloud services, where revenue grew by 40%, exceeding expectations. The Intelligent Cloud division generated $34.68bn, while the Productivity and Business Processes segment, which includes Office, LinkedIn, and Dynamics, reached $35.01bn, up about 17%. These results confirm the resilience of the group's primary growth engines.



Capex rose sharply y-o-y (+49% y-o-y) to $31.9bn for the quarter, fueling investor concerns regarding the future profitability of artificial intelligence investments. Despite the solid earnings, the stock fell nearly 1.5% in extended trading and is down approximately 12% y-o-y, amid sector-wide uncertainty and internal shifts, marked by several executive departures.