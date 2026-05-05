According to the group, performance was driven by higher volumes and margins in energy distribution, 'supported by flawless operational execution, confirming the agility of its business model'.
Sustained volume growth in retail & marketing (+12%), fueled by strong momentum in bitumen and the aviation segment in the Caribbean region, led to an 8% increase in revenue for this division, reaching EUR 1,531 million.
This growth largely offset a 7% decline in external revenue for support & services, the other energy distribution business, which fell to EUR 249 million, a decrease primarily attributed to higher internal activity.
Rubis confirms its 2026 full-year target for group EBITDA between EUR 740 and 790 million, based on a constant EUR/USD exchange rate (1.13) and assuming an IAS 29 (hyperinflation) impact unchanged from 2025.
Rubis is an independent French group, operating in the energy sector for nearly 35 years of providing sustainable, reliable access to energy for as many people as possible. The group has diversified into renewable electricity generation to adapt to changing demand and climate challenges. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- energy distribution (99.1%; Rubis Energie): distribution of fuels, heating oils, lubricants, liquefied gases and bitumens. The group operates 1,167 service stations in Europe, Africa and the Caribbean. In addition, the group offers logistics services that include trading and supply, refining and shipping;
- renewable electricity production (0.9%; Rubis Photosol): development, financing, operation and maintenance of large-scale ground-mounted and shaded photovoltaic installations, as well as rooftop installations for professionals. In addition, Rubis holds a 17.2% stake in HDF Energy, an international group specializing in the development of hydrogen-electricity plant projects.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (13.2%), Caribbean (47.6%) and Africa (39.3%).
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