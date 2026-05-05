Middle East tensions fail to dent Rubis' quarterly revenue

Rubis reported revenue of EUR 1,792 million for the first three months of 2026, up 6% year-on-year, noting that it remained unaffected by the ongoing situation in the Middle East in March 2026.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/05/2026 at 01:46 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

According to the group, performance was driven by higher volumes and margins in energy distribution, 'supported by flawless operational execution, confirming the agility of its business model'.



Sustained volume growth in retail & marketing (+12%), fueled by strong momentum in bitumen and the aviation segment in the Caribbean region, led to an 8% increase in revenue for this division, reaching EUR 1,531 million.



This growth largely offset a 7% decline in external revenue for support & services, the other energy distribution business, which fell to EUR 249 million, a decrease primarily attributed to higher internal activity.



Rubis confirms its 2026 full-year target for group EBITDA between EUR 740 and 790 million, based on a constant EUR/USD exchange rate (1.13) and assuming an IAS 29 (hyperinflation) impact unchanged from 2025.