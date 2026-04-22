How has Twitter become the primary source of information for the general public regarding global military movements? MizarVision is reshaping the landscape of international intelligence by making military-grade satellite imagery accessible to all.

While the name may not yet be familiar, its significance in current and future conflicts warrants close attention. MizarVision is a Chinese firm founded in 2021 and headquartered in Hangzhou. Initially, the team developed AI and geolocation solutions for the automated analysis of industrial sites. Shortly after its inception, the company began publishing AI-enhanced imagery of military and strategic sites across various platforms.

Leveraging regularly updated data, the group has established itself as a benchmark in the detailed monitoring of global strategic locations. By capitalizing on China's rapidly expanding national satellite constellation, the company ensures broad geographical coverage and significant flexibility in satellite deployment.

A Demonstration of Power

The Chinese firm is asserting its dominance through a technological disruption: the democratization of military intelligence. Using artificial intelligence capable of tracking vehicle movements over several days, it converts strategic data into consumer-grade content. Certain OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) accounts, by disseminating these analyses on social media, are bringing into public view what was once the exclusive domain of state intelligence services.

Image of the Iranian port of Konarak following joint strikes by the United States and Israel - X.com @MizarVision

The line between public and private enterprise in China remains blurred, and while MizarVision may have originated as an isolated initiative, its role in Beijing's information strategy should not be underestimated.

A Double-Edged Transparency

If anyone can now access near real-time troop movements and offensive outcomes, the belligerents themselves remain the most affected. Indeed, a race for concealment has emerged, involving the use of inflatable decoys or operations conducted under cloud cover, reminiscent of Operation Fortitude prior to the 1944 Normandy landings.

The level of precision achieved by these satellites represents a major challenge for modern militaries.

The dissemination of such imagery paves the way for potential misuse for propaganda purposes, but also for rigorous verification practices. Two recent examples illustrate this. The Kyiv Post confirmed the destruction of Russian A-50 aircraft following Ukrainian strikes by relying on MizarVision data. More recently, geopolitical analysts established that at least 19 vessels, including 12 tankers and 7 cargo ships, transited the Strait of Hormuz between April 20 and 21, despite Donald Trump's assertions that the US blockade was "impenetrable".