Molina Healthcare beats expectations on disciplined cost management
Molina Healthcare has reported Q1 results that exceeded expectations, bolstered by effective medical cost management. The group posted adjusted EPS of $2.35, compared to the $1.92 anticipated by analysts, sending the stock up more than 14% during trading. This performance was driven notably by an increase in enrollment in its state-funded plans, boosting premium revenue.
Revenue came in at $10.8bn, slightly below market expectations, but this weakness was offset by better control of healthcare spending. The medical cost ratio reached 91.1%, marginally higher than estimates, illustrating moderate pressure on expenses despite rising demand for certain procedures.
The group reaffirmed its 2026 outlook, targeting approximately $42bn in premium revenue and annual adjusted EPS of at least $5. Specializing in Medicaid programs and Obamacare-related offerings, Molina is benefiting from momentum comparable to that of its peers. However, the company plans to exit the Medicare Advantage prescription drug segment starting in 2027, citing underperformance.
Molina Healthcare, Inc. specializes in the provision of health care services managed within the Medicaid and Medicare health insurance and coverage programs, and through the health insurance marketplace, financed by the States and the Federal Government of the United States. Revenues break down by activity as follows:
- Health care services within the Medicaid program (79.2%): services for low-income individuals, families and people with disabilities;
- health care services within the Medicare program (14.3%): services for the elderly and people with certain diseases, covered by the Medicare health insurance program;
- operating a health insurance marketplace (6.5%; Marketplace): a platform for offering health insurance plans, and allowing members of the Medicaid program, whose rising incomes have taken them out of eligibility, to purchase federally subsidized health insurance policies. The group also offers virtual care services.
At the end of 2024, Molina Healthcare, Inc. had approximately 5.5 million members broken down by program between Medicaid (4.9 million members), Medicare (0.2 million) and Marketplace (0.4 million).
The United States accounts for all revenues.
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