Revenue came in at $10.8bn, slightly below market expectations, but this weakness was offset by better control of healthcare spending. The medical cost ratio reached 91.1%, marginally higher than estimates, illustrating moderate pressure on expenses despite rising demand for certain procedures.

The group reaffirmed its 2026 outlook, targeting approximately $42bn in premium revenue and annual adjusted EPS of at least $5. Specializing in Medicaid programs and Obamacare-related offerings, Molina is benefiting from momentum comparable to that of its peers. However, the company plans to exit the Medicare Advantage prescription drug segment starting in 2027, citing underperformance.